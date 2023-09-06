MANISTEE — Cadillac put together a solid effort but dropped a 4-2 decision to Manistee in a non-conference soccer contest Tuesday.
“Our defense played the best game it had all season,” Cadillac coach Paul King said. “(Manistee) has two fast, experienced strikers up front that we were able to close down for most of the game.”
Admasu Mitchell scored at 33:35 of the first half for the Vikings to tie the score at 1-1 before Alex Gebhard scored at 15:25 of the second half to make it 2-2.
Manistee scored twice late to secure the win.
Cadillac opens Big North Conference play Thursday at home against Traverse City Central.
• Manistee won the JV game 2-1 as Evan Johnson scored for Cadillac.
WEST BRANCH — Ogemaw Heights handed Northern Michigan Christian a 6-1 loss in an NMSL contest Tuesday.
“This was a hot and tough game,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “We definitely looked dead and Ogemaw is a high-octane team making for a bad combination.
“Despite our struggles, we still were able to create quality chances. Despite our inability to compete physically all game, we did have many moments of success throughout the field.”
Ty VanHaitsma scored for the Comets off an assist from Dries VanNoord.
Blair DeZeeuw made 10 saves in goal for NMC.
The Comets host Tawas on Thursday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian scored a 5-1 win over Big Rapids Crossroads.
Thiago Gomide opened the scoring for the Patriots while Sebastian Vrieze led the way with two goals and an assist. Aiden Shepardson added a goal and an assist while Josiah Salisbury also scored.
Sam Bigger added two assists while Austin Shaffer had one.
GRANT — Reed City scored a CSAA Gold win over Grant, outlasting the host Tigers 25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 21-25, 15-10.
“The kids played really solid defense and we had spurts where the offense played really well,” Reed City coach Don Patterson said.
Kyleigh Weck paced the Coyotes with 19 kills, 24 digs and three blocks while Kenzie Shoemaker had gout kills, an assist and 17 digs. Jacey Sweet had four digs while Molly Bowman had two aces, nine kills, an assist and 40 digs.
Emma Johnston dished out 39 assists, an ace, 12 kills, 15 digs and five blocks while Kayla Montague had two aces and three digs. Morgan Hammond had two kills, 16 digs and two blocks while Miyesha Baumgardner had five kills, seven digs and three blocks.
FIFE LAKE — Forest Area opened Ski Valley Conference play by beating Pellston 25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 25-6.
Taylor Muth dished out 22 assists and four digs while Desjenea Perkins had 14 kills, six digs and two aces. Lauren McConnell had six aces and five digs while Natalie Lenhart added seven kills and two aces.
Grace Steffe had seven kills and two aces while Maddy Shier had three kills.
The Warriors (6-1, 1-0) are at the Manton Invitational on Saturday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian remained unbeaten as it beat Manistee Catholic 25-13, 20-25, 25-21, 25-7 on Tuesday.
Strong serving from Regan Farmer and Lovina Smith keyed the Patriots early while Natalie Vanden Berg had five straight aces in the third set.
Smith also had an 11-point run in the fourth set.
Heritage Christian (6-0) hosts Grand Traverse Academy on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.