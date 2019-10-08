CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 1-0 decision to Gaylord in its regular-season and Big North Conference finale Monday at the CASA fields.
The Blue Devils scored the only goal of the game late early in the second half and it held up.
"I thought our players played extremely well tonight," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "We made one mistake defensively and Gaylord punished us for it.
"Overall, I'm very encouraged about heading into district competition. I thought we worked hard and I thought, other than the one instance, we defended very well."
Garrett Losinski recorded six saves in goal.
Cadillac (2-10-5 overall, 0-8-2 BNC) hosts Bay City Western in a Division 2 district contest on Thursday.
Comets fall short
WEST BRANCH — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 1-0 decision to Ogemaw Heights in an NMSL crossover contest.
The Falcons scored the lone goal with 25 minutes remaining in the second half.
"We were out of sync," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "This was a clunker and it was our first clunker of the year that resulted in a loss. Ogemaw Heights played a good game and they outplayed us.
"Our passes were just a touch off and this may have been the first game of the year in which our defense and midfield was outplayed and had uncharacteristic lapses."
Ezra Dieterman made 15 saves in goal.
NMC (14-4 overall) hosts Glen Lake on Wednesday to close the regular season.
Leland tops Buckley
BUCKLEY — Leland clipped Buckley 2-0 in a Northwest Conference contest Monday.
The Bears frustrated the Comets for most of the first half before Leland scored in the 35 minute. Buckley's Kallen Wildfong and Gabe Luther had chances in the first half, as well.
Josh Barley recorded 12 saves in goal for the Bears.
Buckley (15-4 overall, 7-3 Northwest) hosts Charlevoix in a Division 4 district contest on Thursday. The winner is at Leland to face the top-seeded Comets on Oct. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.