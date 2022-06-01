Cadillac, NMC golf teams advance to state finals

LUDINGTON — Mission accomplished.
Their goal all season long has been to put themselves on the state’s biggest prep golf stage and Cadillac did just that.
The Vikings took third in an MHSAA Division 2 regional Tuesday at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, shooting a team score of 328.
Spring Lake won the event with a 310 while Grand Rapids Northview was second at 314. Those three teams advance to the state finals, to be held June 10-11 at The Meadows in Allendale.
“It’s pure joy for the kids to be able to make the state finals,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “We’re so happy for these kids and especially the seniors, for what they’ve been through.
“Harry (Chipman) wasn’t sure he was going to get back after making it as a freshman.”
It was after competing in the Gull Lake Invitational at The Meadows earlier this month that making the state finals really came into focus for Cadillac.
“When we sat down to dinner a few weeks ago after The Meadows, we wrote down a number of what each players should shoot and what our team goal was,” Bailey said. “It was 326 and we shot a 328 today in some pretty tough conditions.
“We had a great week of practice, too. We put an emphasis on 50 yards and in. We really wanted to improve our greens in regulation and I think that was big.”
So, too, was the mental preparation.
“Before we teed off, we talked to them about the importance of you’re never done because you don’t know what everyone else is doing,” Cadillac assistant coach Dan Alto said. “You can grind or you can give up.
“We didn’t start out all that great today but our kids stayed focused, kept their goal in mind and, obviously, it paid off.”
Ben Drabik paced the Vikings with a 76 while Harry Chipman shot a 79, Davin Brown 86, Noah Traviss 87 and MacKale McGuire 88.
TWIN LAKE — Northern Michigan Christian is headed to the big dance.
The Comets shot a team score of 382 to take third in an MHSAA Division 4 regional Tuesday at Stonegate Golf Course to advance to the state finals for the first time.
Grand Rapids NorthPointe won the title with a 348 while Pentwater was second at 369, McBain fifth at 397, Manton 10th at 428 and Mesick 13th at 560.
Cameron Baas paced NMC with a 93 while Ty VanHaitsma shot a 95 and Titus Best and Emmitt Baas each shot 97s.
“I am thoroughly impressed with how well our boys faced a challenge,” NMC coach Dave Skinner said. “These were, by far, the fastest greens we’ve putted on all year.
“During our practice round, we instantly knew that it was going to be like standing on pool tables. These kids deserve it because they put in so much time on the course during the offseason. They earned this trip.”
Christian Mitchell paced the Ramblers with a 96 while Tucker Vandervelde shot a 97, Spencer Reed 100 and Bryce Roller 104.
Luke Puffer paced the Rangers with a 91 while Lincoln Hicks shot 97, Connor Garno 110 and Ava Traxler 130.
“Luke missed qualifying by four strokes and he was playing sick,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. “He also beat everyone from our conference.”
Gavin Clinton paced Mesick with a 116, Andrew Spencer shot 139, Isaac Pfister 148 and Katelynn Sexton 157.
The Division 4 State Finals are June 10-11 Forest Akers West in East Lansing.
