CADILLAC — Lindsay Meier scored unassisted in the 48th minute and it held up as Cadillac beat Ludington 1-0 in a non-conference girls soccer contest Friday.
"Ludington put some pressure on us in the midfield but our defense contained their attacks well," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "After playing a game (Thursday night), we looked a little slow but we connected well and were able to string together some great attacks."
Molly Anderson recorded the shutout in goal.
Cadillac is at Petoskey on Tuesday.
NMC tops Crossroads
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian beat Big Rapids Crossroads 6-0 in an NMSL contest, a victory they dedicated to community member and business owner Paul Ebels, who passed away this week.
"The girls dedicated the game to Paul and it was an honor to be a part of it," NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. "This team continues to impress me with its growth as soccer players and being consistently under pressure.
"We had fun playing tonight and feel incredibly grateful to be able to play this season."
Ally Krick scored unassisted 10 minutes into the game before she scored again in the 30th minute off an assist from Aria Cucinella. Jada VanNoord scored unassisted in the 35th minute to make it 3-0 at halftime.
Jada scored two more goals back to back in the 45th and 48th minute before Paige Ebels scored off an assist from Jada VanNoord in the 67th minute.
Megan Bennett recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (6-0 overall, 4-0 NMSL) is at Brethren on Wednesday.
NMC golfers outscore Frankfort
BEULAH -- The Northern Michigan Christian golf team earned a 218-251 victory over host Frankford in a head-to-head match Friday at the Crystal Lake Golf Club.
NMC senior Andrew Eisenga was the medalist of the match with his round of 48, followed by Cam Baas (52), Tristan Hill (58) and Ben Gafke (61).
"I was very happy with how we played," said NMC coach Dave Skinner. "This time of year golfers need to be on the course getting a feel for their clubs. We have several new golfers who are already making an impact for our team."
Skinner noted the contributions of Baas, one of the new golfers "who is showing himself as a solid player."
