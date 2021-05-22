PETOSKEY — Cadillac and Petoskey played to a scoreless tie in a Big North Conference girls soccer contest on Friday.
"It was a tough, physical battle in the midfield," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "Both teams had equal opportunities.
"As a team, we needed to continue to find the wide space on the field rather than try to force balls through the middle. It didn't quite work for us tonight but we're happy we closed them down defensively."
Molly Anderson was in goal for the Vikings.
Cadillac (10-4-4 overall, 4-4-1 BNC) hosts Gaylord to close the regular season on Monday.
• Cadillac and Petoskey tied 1-1 in the JV game. Avery Meyer scored on a penalty kick for the Vikings while Elizabeth Baker had three saves in goal.
NMC, Clare tie
CLARE — Northern Michigan Christian and Clare played to a scoreless tie in an NMSL contest.
Megan Bennett was in goal for the Comets.
"This was very similar to our first game against Clare because most of the game was played in the middle of the field with neither team getting many shots off.
"Clare is very strong defensively and we couldn't find many opportunities to take a shot."
NMC (12-1-2, 10-1-1) hosts Cheboygan Monday in the NMSL crossover championship.
