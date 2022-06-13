ALLENDALE — Call it a step in the right direction.
Cadillac made its first appearance at the MHSAA Division 2 Golf State Finals in quite some time at The Meadows Friday and Saturday.
Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice won the title with a 609 while Gull Lake took second at 626, Flint Powers third at 628 and the Vikings 14th at 673.
“We had an historic year and making that first step forward getting the state finals is a great accomplishment,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said.
“The scores were a little higher than we anticipated but nerves played a part and there were a lot of people there.”
Senior Harry Chipman paced Cadillac finishing 18th overall at 74-83—157.
“Harry played awesome the first day,” Bailey said. “He got off to a pretty good start on the second day, too, but then had back-to-back double bogeys.
“He had to shoot a 77 to get in the top 10 and he finished with an 83.”
Ben Drabik finished 54th at 87-80—167 while Noah Traviss took 86th with an 88-91—179.
MacKale McGuire shot 84-86—190 while Davin Brown shot an 86 the first day and Connor Putman a 99 the second day.
“Ben and MacKale struggled a little bit and Davin played great the first day and shot the number we asked him to,” Bailey said. “We switched him with Connor, though, because we wanted Connor to get that experience of playing in the state finals.
“We’ll really miss Harry, Ben and MacKale but we’ve got some good kids coming back with Davin, Noah and Connor.”
EAST LANSING — The neophyte got a taste of the big stage.
Northern Michigan Christian finished 15th overall in the MHSAA Division 4 Golf Finals at Forest Akers Golf Course Friday and Saturday.
Lansing Christian won the title with a two-day total of 622 while Clarkston Everest Collegiate was second at 646 and Glen Lake third at 655. The Comets shot a 734.
“Words can not express how special this was,” NMC coach Dave Skinner said.
“NMC has never qualified for the state championship in its 18-year history and how sweet it was for these kids.
“I give the kids all the credit for making states. I was able to tweak swings once in a while but the players deserve all the credit with the extra work they put in before and during the season. NMC returns all of the players next season and for many more years to come. This is just the beginning for the program.”
Cam Baas led the way with an 84-89—173 while Titus Best 91-93—184; Emmitt Baas shot 94-92—186; Ty VanHaitsma 99-92—191 and Tucker Tossey 111-106—217.
“Cam and Titus are basically our anchor players because they provide our team needed consistency and strength,” Skinner said.
“Emmitt is an eighth grader just coming into his game and freshman Ty VanHaitsma saw minimal action last year. Tossey, Triston Hill and Blake DeZeeuw were also big contributors to the success we had this season and that made it very hard for us to decide the final MHSAA tournament team.
“Tucker was special because not only did he go to state on the golf team, he also qualified for the state track meet. He had a busy schedule, but it certainly paid off him. The difference though, for this year’s team success, was the improvement of Emmitt and Ty.
“In my mind, Ty is the most improved player. He started the season as an alternate player, but ended it by finishing with solid rounds. We knew Emmitt would be solid from the beginning but wasn’t sure how being an eighth grader would affect him. Something clicked with Ty over the course of the year, and he eventually helped make us a tough state qualifying team.”
