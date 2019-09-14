CADILLAC — They've certainly got experience in key spots.
They've also got a lot of inexperience in key spots, too.
With that in mind, count this one as one of those key growing experiences.
Cadillac put together four solid quarters and beat Petoskey 27-12 in a Big North Conference football contest Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The game was highlighted by the school's annual Salute to Service, thanking local men and women for their military serving.
A huge American flag was carried by the freshman football team during the National Anthem and both teams personally thanked each service member before the game with handshakes and even some hugs.
When it comes to the game, Cadillac coach Cody Mallory challenged his somewhat young team to learn and grow after last week's loss to Bay City John Glenn, a game in which the Vikings saw a late lead evaporate amidst 11 penalties.
"We really challenged our guys after last week and so it was great to see them get in there in crucial parts of the game and step up," Mallory said. "It wasn't always pretty but the way we dealt with it was good to see.
"I was proud of how they did. We're a pretty young team and they were dealt some adversity tonight. They really rose to the occasion and did some maturing."
Cadillac led 7-6 after the first quarter and 13-6 at halftime. It was 21-6 going into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings did it their way, too, amassing 359 yards on the ground and 12 yards through the air.
Mallory credited that to the offensive line.
"I really pleased with our line," he said. "Both the starter and the guys off the bench had a really good game. For us being as young as we are there, to be securing our blocks is huge.
"We've been very physical up front the last three weeks and that's something we need to continue to do."
Noah Cochrane led the way with 183 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries while Julian LaMonde had 72 yards on nine carries. Aden Gurden added a 32-yard TD run while Collin Johnston caught a 14-yard TD pass from LaMonde.
Tipp Baker led the way defensively with 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a recovery while Alec Barczewski had 12 tackles and blocked a PAT. Johnston had 12 tackles, including one for a loss. Dan Gray also picked off a pass.
The Vikings (2-1 overall, 1-0 BNC) are at Alpena next Friday.
