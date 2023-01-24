BELLAIRE — The first league race is in the books.
And while it went OK, Cadillac was looking for a bit better of a day in the first Big North Conference ski meet of the season Monday at Schuss Mountain.
“It was nice to get in our first BNC meet but we would have liked to have started out a little better,” Cadillac coach James Netzley said.
“Both teams had trouble executing the delay gate on giant slalom which led to a couple of falls on the boys’ side and a couple of low lines on the girls’ side.”
Completed and accurate team results were not available as of press time.
On the girls’ slalom course, Onalee Wallis took ninth in 52.76 seconds, Avery Meyer 11th at 53.10, Georgette Sake 14th at 54.25 and Erin Meyer 16th at 54.65.
On the GS side, Wallis took second in 40.45 seconds, Avery Meyer 12th at 42.16, Sake 17th at 43.03 and Mairyn Kinnie 18th at 43.23.
“Erin in slalom and Mairyn in GS are both inching constantly closer to our top three which is nice to see,” Netzley said.
On the boys’ slalom course, Brady Koenig took 15th in 53.72 seconds, Alex Macioszek 20th at 56.34, Connor Anderson 22nd at 59.33 and Griffin Boolman 23rd at 59.52.
On GS, Brody Meyer took 23rd at 40.89 seconds, Macioszek 25th at 41.06, Anderson 30th at 42.12 and Miles Hoppe 34th at 42.75.
“Alex is continuing to make improvements and it showed today with four quality runs.”
Cadillac competes in the second BNC meet Thursday at Boyne Mountain.
