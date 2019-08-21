ACME — You've got to start somewhere.
Cadillac's girls golf team got its first taste of competition with the John Lober Classic Monday and Tuesday at Grand Traverse Resort.
The 29-team event features some of the top programs in the state.
Flint Powers won the Division 3 & 4 portion of the event with a two-day total of 717. Big Rapids was second at 733 and Marshall third at 734.
Cadillac shot a 940 but on the bright side, improved by 19 strokes from Monday to Tuesday.
"The girls had a great time and played great for their first-ever tournament," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "It's a great learning experience for our team. For some, it was their first-ever 18 holes and tournament.
"We are excited to talk about the results and see how to get better at practice."
Junior Madi Drabik paced the Vikings with a pair of 104s.
Cadillac competes in the Big Rapids Invitational on Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Coyotes, Comets run at Chip Hills
REMUS — Reed City and Northern Michigan Christian competed in the Early-Season Warrior Invitational Tuesday at Chippewa Hills.
On the girls' side, Freeland won the large-school Red Division with 58 points while the Coyotes were fifth at 123.
Abby Kiaunis paced Reed City with a fourth-place finish in 20:36 while Taylor Harrison took 21st in 23:33, Brooke Miller 33rd in 24:14, Nora Smoes 42nd in 24:43 and Olivia Lewis 46th in 25:11.
Greenville won the boys' title with 44 points while Reed City was sixth at 140.
Calvin Rohde took fourth in 17:30, Jared Karns 13th in 18:50, Noah Blythe 32nd in 20:35, Ty Kailing 49th in 22:33 and Nathan Huss 59th in 23:46.
For NMC in the boys' Blue Division, Jonas Lanser took 13th in 19:12, Garrett Langton 25th in 20:54, Bobby Vennema 47th in 23:22 and Josh Byard 50th in 23:44.
On the girls' side, Makayla Hall took 20th in 24:21 and Ally Krick was 43rd in 29:06.
