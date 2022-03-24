ADA — When you get the chance to get on the field in March, that’s a bonus.
Cadillac opened its girls soccer season by playing to a 1-1 tie with Forest Hills Eastern in a non-conference contest Wednesday evening.
While the Vikings’ facility likely won’t be ready until after spring break, a chance to play on turf in the Grand Rapids area was too good to pass up.
“It was a great first game for our team,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said.
“We were able to improve as the game went on and we were able to put some great passing combinations together going forward.
“It was an exciting start to our season to be able to come together and play as a team.”
Scoreless at halftime, Cadillac got on the board first when senior Lydia Schamanek scored off a corner kick sent in by senior Lindsay Meier in the 42nd minute.
Forest Hills Eastern answered that with a corner kick goal of its own in the 55th minute.
Sophomore Elizabeth Baker was in goal in the first half and recorded five saves while sophomore Jazmin Angell was in goal in the second half and recorded two stops.
The Vikings are looking to build off last season’s breakthrough performance that saw them get to a Division 2 regional final before falling to Spring Lake, 1-0 in overtime, in June.
Cadillac finished 15-5-4 a season ago and returns a number of starters from that team.
The Vikings return to action Thursday, April 7 at Big Rapids before competing in the Marshall Invitational on April 9.
The first scheduled home game is April 21 against Big North Conference foe Traverse City West.
