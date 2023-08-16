THOMPSONVILLE — All in all, that’s a good start.
Cadillac opened its girls’ golf season in the annual Lober Classic Monday and Tuesday at Crystal Mountain.
The event, which features 32 teams, brings in schools from all over the state.
Brighton took first overall with a two-day score of 629 while Grand Rapids Catholic Central was second at 658 and Rockford third at 668.
The Vikings took 20th with an 818 and were third amongst Big North Conference schools.
Cadillac shot a 419 on Monday but came back with a 399 on Tuesday.
“Overall, I am super proud of them,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “We were in the 430s at start last year and we broke into the 300s today.
“We’ve got a lot of big goals and they’re a pretty exciting team to be around.”
Senior Onalee Wallis led the way for Cadillac with a 183 while junior Grace Drabik shot a 197.
Sophomore Lillian Shankland carded a 214 and junior Sam VanBrocklin shot a 224.
“Onalee is amazing right now,” Bailey said. “Her maturity on the course is great. She played in a number of tournaments this summer and is constantly going lower.
“Grace is playing great, too, and a lot of these girls are really starting to mature as players. We have four girls back from the regional team and added Sam. She’s going to be a big part of our team as she figures out the high school game.”
The Vikings compete at the Lady Cardinal Classic at Katke in Big Rapids on Aug. 24 before opening Big North competition the next day at Traverse City West.
