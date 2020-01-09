HARBOR SPRINGS — Cadillac's girls took fifth and the boys 10th in the season-opening Harbor/Petoskey Ski Invitational Wednesday at Boyne Highlands.
Harbor Springs won the girls' title with 70 points while Traverse City Central was second at 74, Petoskey third at 111 and the Vikings fifth at 186.
"It was great conditions for our first race of the year and the girls' team had an excellent day finishing 23 of 24 runs with only one hike," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "Emilee Houk took off where she left off last year with two top-20 finishes against a deep field. Freshman Georgette Sake showed a little but what she is capable of in her first high school race with four error-free runs, too.
"Seniors Jill Cool and Libbey Lloyd rounded out the scoring skiing well in both events. I think the girls were happy with fifth against this field of teams all from northern Michigan."
In slalom, Sake took 14th in 1:35.10, Houk 16th in 1:35.25, Lloyd 28th in 1:41.48 and Cool 31st in 1:45.64.
On the giant slalom course, Houk took 19th in 1:15.36, Sake 20th in 1:15.45, Llloyd 26th in 1:16.59 and Coll 28th in 1:17.17.
Petoskey won the boys' title with 50.5 points while Traverse City West was second at 93, Great North Alpine third at 105 and Cadillac was 10th at 356.
"The boys had a rocky start to the year with several falls," Netzley said. "We have a young team and it's all part of the learning process knowing when to take some risk and when to play it a little safer.
"I am confident we will improve on our finishes as the year progresses."
In slalom, Kyle Conradson took 39th in 1:31.57, Ben Meyer 49th in 1:40.50, Daren VanNortrick 57th in 1:51.28 and Logan Pike 60th in 2:09.19.
In GS, Meyer took 24th in 1:10.53, Ethan Sharp 31st in 1:11.86, Elliot Lavigne 40th in 1:13.48 and Pike 56th in 1:28.10.
Cadillac competes in the first Big North Conference meet Monday at Crystal Mountain.
