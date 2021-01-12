THOMPSONVILLE — And they're off.
Cadillac opened the downhill ski season by taking fourth on each side of a Big North Conference race Monday at Crystal Mountain.
While other winter sports await their start due to COVID-19 restrictions, skiing is allowed because it's outdoors and non-contact.
"It was great to get the season off and running," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "Being n the only winter sport currently going, we fell very fortunate.
"We've been practicing hard fo a couple of weeks and it was nice to finally see how we measure up against the competition in the Big North which is always tough."
Traverse City Central took first on the girls' side with 48 points while Petoskey was second at 63, Traverse City West third at 87, Cadillac fourth at 125 and Gaylord fifth at 140.
On the slalom course, Avery Meyer paced the Vikings with a seventh-place finish in 1:04.94 while Onalee Wallis took 13th in 1:08.15, Mairyn Kinney 20th in 1:15.91 and Emily Mason 25th in 1:24.50.
On the giant slalom course, Meyer took sixth in 43.04 seconds, Wallis eighth t 43.64, Kinney 21st at 47.74 and Mason 25th at 53.58.
"We lost four seniors to graduation so it was great to see some nice performances from our three freshmen Avery, Onalee and Mairyn," Netzley said.
TC West won the boys' race with 55 points while Petoskey was second at 62, TC Central third at 73, Cadillac fourth at 126 and Gaylord fifth at 126.
On the slalom course, Brady Koenig took 13th in 1:07.58, Kyle Conradson 16th in 1:07.96, Elliot Lavigne 17th in 1:08.91 and Ben Meyer 20th in 1:11.55.
In GS, Chris Anderson took 10th in 42.73 seconds, Meyer 13th at 42.98, Conradson 18th at 43.95 and Lavigne 19th at 44.19.
"I was pleased with both teams' performance," Netzley added. "We had some nervous athletes making their first high school runs but they executed their runs nicely on a rough course.
"I am excited to see what happens when we are at full strength."
Cadillac hosts Clare in a dual match on Thursday at Caberfae Peaks before hosting its invitational on Jan. 19.
