SAGINAW — The Cadillac boys and girls track teams got their season underway at the Saginaw Valley State Division 2 Indoor Invitational on Thursday.
The meet scored just individuals and not teams.
Junior Derek Rood scored the Vikings’ lone first-place finish on the boys’ side as he won the 60-meter hurdles in 9.16 seconds.
Rood also ran legs of the 1,200 relay with Jakob Bartman, Carter Harsh and Caden Windover that took second in 2:33.93.
Ryan Sanders took second in the shot put at 47-feet, 8.5-inches while Andrew Johns took 10th at 42-0.
Windover took third in the high jump at 5-6, as well.
Nolan Nixon took third in the 800 in 2:04.48 while Matteo Letizio took eighth at 2:12.11.
Harsh took fourth in the 60-meter dash in 7.34 seconds while Connor Vermeulen was seventh at 7.50.
Bartman also took fifth in the 200 dash in 24.00 seconds.
On the girls’ side, sophomore Makenzie Johns took third in the shot put at 34-8.5 while sophomore Ellie Kovacevich was 10th at 29-4.5.
The foursome of Ellie Cool, Marisa Mazza, Kaleigh Swiger and Kendall Schopieray took eighth in the 2400 relay in 7:47.93, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.