CADILLAC — They kept it close and gave themselves a chance.
Cadillac saw a rough season come to an end with a 2-1 loss to Gaylord in a Division 2 soccer district contest Tuesday at the CASA fields.
The Vikings finish the season at 3-11-5 overall while the Blue Devils (18-3-2) host Alpena in the title game Saturday.
The game was scoreless at halftime until Gaylord broke through eight minutes into the second half and then added another goal with 23 minutes remaining.
"I thought this was one of the best games we've played all season," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "Gaylord is a good team and they punished an early mistake by us.
"I was happy with the way we responded and fought our way back into the game."
Cadillac got within a goal when Randy Sanders scored off a free kick with eight minutes remaining but the Vikings could get no closer.
Senior Garrett Losinski made seven saves in the nets.
While not the best of seasons, Wolf was proud of his team.
"I want to thank each and every player for their hard work and dedication this season," he said. "Our season didn't always go the way we wanted it to but the truest test of a team's character is how it responds to adversity. It was abundantly clear that we improved greatly as the season went on. Plain and simple, that came down to every player working to improve themselves.
"I especially want to pay tribute to our seniors who will be moving on. It's been fantastic having then in the program and it was an honor to be their coach."
NMC game on hold
MCBAIN — Lightning and thunder forced the postponement of a Division 4 district contest between host Northern Michigan Christian and Kent City.
The game is scoreless with 7:02 remaining in the second half. The contest will be resumed at 5 p.m. today.
The district final is still set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at NMC.
Patriots score a win
EVART — Heritage Christian scored a 3-0 win over PineView Homes of Evart.
Brady Johnston scored twice in the first half for the Patriots and Timothy Shirk scored in the second half.
"We got off to a slow start and really struggled the first 20 minutes of the game," Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said. "Then we put things together late to get a couple of goals."
Shirk made one save in goal in the first half and Jacob Fulton wasn't tested in the second half.
Heritage Christian (6-5-1 overall) wraps up its season Oct. 24 at Fellowship Baptist.
