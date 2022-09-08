TRAVERSE CITY — All was going to plan and then the hiccup came.
Cadillac jumped out and won the first two sets from Traverse City Central in a key Big North Conference volleyball match Wednesday before the Trojans found some steam.
When the dust settled, the Vikings squeaked out a 25-20, 26-24, 14-25, 22-25, 15-13 win.
The win keeps Cadillac unbeaten in early-season league play.
“We got off to a great start going up 2-0,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said.
“We were passing well and able to run our quick stuff.
“The second two sets, Central took control, our passing and our sense of urgency disappeared. To the team’s credit, they found that urgency again in set five. We maintained our composure when we got down 8-6, started playing really scrappy and made some amazing digs and saves.
“It was only fitting that Joslyn (Seeley) got the final point to end the match because she was our leader all night long. She had an outstanding night.”
Seeley paced Cadillac with 18 kills, 19 digs, three blocks and an ace while Carisa Musta had 12 blocks and 11 kills. Makenzie Johns had 10 digs, eight kills, four blocks and an ace while Cassie Jenema dished out 37 assists, seven digs, an ace, a block and a kill.
Macey McKeever had 17 digs, two aces, two blocks and a kill while Karsyn Kastl had 24 digs. Reina McMahon had two blocks while Emmy Cox added an ace and a dig.
Cadillac (9-2-1 overall, 2-0 BNC) hosts a quad on Monday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-23, 25-23, 22-25.
Myra Gray and Teagan Brown led the way defensively while Emma Holdship and Quinn Hess led in serving.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-13, 25-22, 25-16.
Top servers for the Vikings were Lydia Owens and Ivy McRoberts while the top hitters were Kaylee Tweedale, Sophia Clough and Ari Bryant.
REED CITY — Reed City rallied for a five-set win over Grant in CSAA Gold Division action, winning 17-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-12, 15-6.
Kyleigh Weck had six aces, 10 kills, 20 digs and two blocks; Kenzie Shoemaker a kill and eight digs; Molly Bowman five aces, six kills and 25 digs; Rachael VanSyckle two kills, 33 assists and seven digs.
Andie Bennett two kills, an assist and three digs; Kendall Henry an ace and 10 digs; Christina Malackanich four aces, 12 kills, an assist, 22 digs and a block; and Emma Johnston three aces, three kills, two digs and five blocks.
The Coytoes are the Big Rapids Invitational on Saturday.
SHEPHERD — A handful of area teams competed in the John Bruder Classic Wednesday at Shepherd.
On the girls’ side, Ann Arbor Pioneer took first with 29 points while Okemos was second at 71, Alma third at 146, Cadillac fourth at 177, Manton 19th at 522, Lake City 20th at 531 and Pine River 22nd at 568.
Ellie Cool paced the Vikings with a 20th-place finish in 20:34. Brooklyn Brown took 27th in 20:43, Regan Hill 29th in 20:44, Marisa Mazza 45th in 22:01 and Hadley Hilt 48th in 22:09.
For Manton (small schools), Chloe Colton took fourth in 21:21, Hadley Saylor 20th in 22:47, Kennedi Wahmhoff 42nd in 24:26, Madison Morris 54th in 25:57 and Kadence Wurm 62nd in 26:55.
For Lake City (large schools), Megan Gottschall took 54th in 22:15, Rylee Cohoon 63rd in 22:48, Lily Fults 84th in 24:39, Hayleigh Vandertuig 91st in 25:07 and Anna Ponce 104th in 26:45.
For Pine River (large schools), Elizabeth Rigling took 50th in 22:11, Amanda Hill 72nd in 23:42, Madelynne Sterly 93rd in 25:18, Annabeth Allee 96th in 25:32 and Jersey Johnson 113th in 27:53.
Freeland won the title on the boys’ side with 91 points while East Lansing was second at 108, Davison third at 154, Cadillac fifth at 162, Manton 14th at 448, Lake City 15th 456 and Pine River 24th at 622.
For the Vikings, Nolan Nixon took fourth in 16:25, Gabe Outman 17th in 17:33, JJ Mahan 27th in 18:05, Andrew Elmore 33rd in 18:15 and Matt Stilson 44th in 18:44.
For the Rangers, Logan Patrick took 12th in 18:21, Robert Dykhouse 18th in 18:42, Nolan Moffit 27th in 19:34, Lucian Smith 49th in 21:34 and Jack Helsel 52nd in 21:48.
For the Trojans, Paxton Hall took 21st in 17:51, Enzo Gagliardi Ramalho 35th in 18:23, Caiden Helsel 64th in 19:39, Peter Maddox 102nd in 22:45 and Owen Butkovich 103rd in 22:46.
For the Bucks, Gavin Kelso took 55th in 19:21, Scott Slocum 60th in 19:34, Ethan Baker 74th in 2:22, Mason Heilman 118th in 25:36 and Liam Geer 125th in 42:42.
BUCKLEY — Buckley opened Northwest Conference soccer play with a 3-2 win over Suttons Bay.
Beltran de Vera, Kyle Deshasier and Braylin Casto scored for the Bears while Jake Romzek had two assists and de Vera had one.
Tyler Apple made five saves in goal.
Buckley (4-3-1 overall, 1-0 Northwest) hosts Manistee on Friday.
