CADILLAC — That’s more like it.
A Cadillac team had that had been up-and-down all season, finally looks like it might have found a rhythm.
And the Vikings did it where you’d expect them to — on the ground.
The Vikings ran over Petoskey, beating the Northmen 35-0 in a Big North Conference contest Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Cadillac rushed for 311 yards and had zero yards passing as it largely controlled the game from start to finish.
Viking coach Cody Mallory said it’s about doing the little things right.
“Our defense did what it has been doing all year but we had kind of lost our way offensively,” he said. “We were trying to solve problems with schemes instead of fundamentals.
“We made a big effort there this week and the kids really responded. I was really happy with how we controlled the line of scrimmage and played our style of football.”
The final piece to that puzzle was the return of senior quarterback Aden Gurden, who was out of the lineup for two weeks and was limited last week due to COVID-19 protocols.
With Gurden under center, the Vikings looked more confident offensively and looked more like the team that played for a Division 4 state championship last season.
Gurden had a big night Friday, carrying the ball 17 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns.
“Having Aden back is a pretty big deal,” Mallory said.
“He’s a three-year starter and a very good athlete. Not to take anything away from (sophomore) Charlie (Howell) because he really developed a lot over those three weeks and we’re excited about the future but it’s great to haven Aden back and playing a pretty big role in the offense.”
Cadillac led 14-0 after the first quarter Friday and expanded that to 21-0 at halftime before taking a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Kaleb McKinley added 81 yards rushing and two touchowns while Tim Richards also ran one in for a score.
The Vikings held Petoskey to 102 yards rushing and 89 yards passing.
Collin Johnston led the way defensively with 13 tackles while Carter Harsh had 10 tackles and intercepted a pass.
Derek Rood recorded seven tackles while Teegan Baker, Jay Gulish and Chris Reinhold each had six.
Cadillac (5-2 overall, 3-2 BNC) is at Portland next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.