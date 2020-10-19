CADILLAC — Time to find the groove.
With a huge conference match looming and the state tournament not too far off, Cadillac is headed in that direction as it swept a non-league volleyball quad Saturday.
The Vikings beat Grandville 25-11, 17-25, 25-19; beat Grant 25-15, 25-20, 25-11; and beat Sparta 25-11, 25-7, 25-13.
"It was good to be playing again on the weekend and a fun day where we could get everyone some time as well as work on some things," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said.
Macy Brown paced Cadillac with 68 kills, 46 digs, six aces, five blocks and three assists while Renee Brines dished out 92 assists, 22 digs, 11 kills, 11 aces and a block. Julia Jezak had 31 digs, five assists and three aces while Layke Sims added four kills, five digs and two aces.
Joslyn Seeley had 10 kills and two blocks while Brooke Lorenz had 18 digs and three aces. Mady Smith had 10 digs and three kills; Carissa Musta five kills and four blocks; Caliey Masserang eight kills and two aces; Molly McKeever two digs and a kill; and Angela Mo a dig.
Cadillac (33-5 overall) is at Traverse City West in a key Big North Conference match on Wednesday. The Titans are just ahead of the Vikings in the league standings and handed them their only conference loss earlier in the season.
Manton 1-2-1 at invite
INDIAN RIVER — Manton went 1-2-1 in the Inland Lakes Invitational.
The Rangers beat Mackinaw City 25-19, 25-15; split with Johannesburg-Lewiston 28-26, 20-25; and lost to Sault Ste. Marie 25-22, 25-17 before falling to Joburg 23-25, 25-21, 17-15 in bracket play.
"Today was a great day for bonding and growing," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "We haven’t had a Saturday together since early September. It was really nice for these girls to be in a tournament setting where they had to win to advance instead of just round-robin play. That mental practice is so important for our young team going into postseason play soon.
"It was also a long day and we have not been used to playing for so long, so our legs were a little heavy by the end of the day. We saw some great competition and got to work through lots of pieces of our rotation. I was so proud of the girls for their effort and grateful we got the chance to make some fun Saturday memories."
Ashley Bredahl had an ace and 13 digs; Aysia Taylor six aces, three kills, two blocks, 70 assists and 22 digs; Billie Brickheimer 14 kills and three blocks; Brylie Greter two aces and 18 digs; Hannah Clark six kills, three blocks, two assists and five digs; Lauren Wilder three aces, 16 kills, five blocks and 18 digs; Leah Helsel seven aces, 15 kills, two block and 30 digs; Megan Moffit four aces, 33 kills, six blocks and 52 digs; and Morgan Shepler three kills, two blocks and three digs.
Manton hosts Evart on Tuesday
