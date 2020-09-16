PETOSKEY — Cadillac and Petoskey played to a 2-2 tie in a Big North Conference boys soccer contest Tuesday.
"Tonight's Cadillac team was a different team," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "We spoke in training about being disciplined and more organized and tonight, we executed those two things.
"My players battled and fought for every ball and I can not fault their effort. Now, we look forward to improving even more for our next contest against Alpena on Thursday."
Cadillac opened the scoring two minutes into the game when Nelson Rider scored off an assist from Bryan Farley. Petoskey tied it on a penalty kick in the 27th minute before Farley scored off a free kick in the 62nd minute.
The Northmen tied it again on a goal with 7:30 remaining.
Elliot Lavigne made eight saves in the nets.
• Petoskey won the JV game 5-2. Alex King and Jack Lucas scored for the Vikings.
VOLLEYBALL
Roscommon tops NMC
MCBAIN — Roscommon beat Northern Michigan Christian 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-11 in a Highland match.
"We played a very intense match," NMC coach Anna Veldink said. "Both teams fought hard for each point.
"We were aggressive at the net and we were intentional with our kills."
Alaina Rozeveld paced the Comets defensively with 13 digs while Megan Bennett had six kills and two blocks. Emma Roper had three aces and Maggie Yount dished out 10 assists.
NMC is at Houghton Lake with Pine River on Thursday.
Houghton Lake beats Pine River
LEROY — Houghton Lake beat Pine River 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 in a Highland match.
"Tonight was definitely not our best night," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We were sluggish and had little consistency.
"On a positive note, we served great. Tomorrow is a new day and we will keep working hard to improve. Houghton Lake definitely had our number tonight."
TENNIS
TC West tops Cadillac
CADILLAC — Traverse City West beat Cadillac 6-2 in a Big North Conference dual match.
"The boy battled strong gusty winds and a talented TC West squad and never gave up," Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. "I felt like we were competitive across the board and played solid tennis but good teams force you into errors and those caught up with us today.
"We will learn from this match and be ready to compete hard against TC Central on Thursday."
Fisher Moore lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Henry Schmittdiel lost 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2.
Davin Brown lost 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 while Brady Koenig lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Kam Hearld and Nathan Moore lost 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles while Oscar Kendall and Jakob Bartman lost 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
John McKnight and Gavin Smith won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 3 while Chris Anderson and Logan Collins won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4.
GIRLS SWIM
Standish tops Cadillac
STANDISH — Standish-Sterling beat Cadillac 109-70 in a non-league swim dual.
"The team continued to succeed in its goal of continuous improvement," Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. "The view from the deck was impressive as the hard work in practice was evident in the performance of each and every team member."
Karis Bachman tied for first in the 50-yard freestyle in 29.37 seconds and took second in the 100 freestyle in 1:06.00. Ella Boland tied for first in the 50 freestyle at 29.37 and took second in the 100 backstroke in 1:15.54.
Brie Leesch took second in the 100 butterfly at 1:12.20 while Katie Graham took second in the 500 freestyle in 8:16.36 and third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:33.69.
Kenna Booher took second in the 200 freestyle in 2:45.74 while Jessie Wetherell took third in the 200 individual medley in 3:11.16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.