CADILLAC — Finally, a win.
After a couple of close games and games called due to darkness, Cadillac scored its first victory of the young baseball season, splitting a doubleheader with Kingsley on Tuesday.
The Stags won the opener 5-3 while the Vikings won game two 5-4.
“It was a beautiful night for baseball,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said. “We struggled in the first game to string many hits together and Kingsley kept us off balance. Miles (Maury) pitched extremely well and we just couldn’t find a way to generate enough runs.”
Maury took the loss, allowing allowing one earned run on eight hits and three walks while striking out three in six innings of work.
Charlie Howell gave Cadillac a chance with a three-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning but the Vikings could get now closer. Maury also doubled and Drew Kornacki added a hit.
Jackson Stuart got the win in relief of Kaleb McKinley and Howell in game two.
Howell had Cadillac’s lone hit and an RBI.
“Game two was a back-and-forth battle,” Franklin said. “I am proud of the way our guys kept working. We could have folded in the middle of the game but we found a way to win.
“Games like these will definitely make us better. We saw some good things that are promising moving forward.”
Cadillac (1-3 overall) is at Benzie Central on Thursday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a pair of non-conference games to Kingsley, 17-0 and 23-5, at Lincoln Field.
Layke Sims collected a double while Grace Drabik and Cali Quartz each had a hit for the Vikings. Sims took the loss.
Chloe Lijewski led the way at the plate in the nightcap with two hits, including a double while Sims added a hit and an RBI. Stella Balcom doubled while Quartz, Drabik and Marielle Boolman added a hit apiece.
Ashlynn Becktel also drove in a run.
Boolman took the loss.
Cadillac (0-4) is at Benzie Central on Thursday.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac continued its strong early play as it took second in the Big North Conference Invitational at Traverse City Central.
The host Trojans won the event with 24 points while the Vikings were second at 16. Petoskey and TC West each scored four points.
“It was an exciting day to have every flight medal in the first Big North matchup of the season,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said.
“The girls fought through long matches, tie breaks and tiring day to finish as runner-up.”
Haylee Groen went 2-1 at No. 1 singles as she beat West 4-6, 6-1, 10-6; lost to Central 6-0, 6-0; and beat Petoskey by forfeit.
Jaylyn Hamilton went 2-1 at No. 2 as she lost to Central 7-5, 6-4; beat Petoskey 6-4, 6-7(3), 11-9; and beat West 6-4, 7-6(1).
Ellery Schaefer went 2-1 at No. 3 as she beat Petoskey 6-0, 5-7, 10-8; lost to Central 6-1, 6-2; and beat West 6-1, 6-1.
Sara Outman went 2-1 at No. 4 as she beat West 6-3, 6-3; lost to Central 6-2, 6-3; and beat Petoskey 6-1, 6-1.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens went 2-1 at No. 1 doubles as they beat West 6-0, 6-2; lost to Central 6-1, 6-0; and beat Petoskey by forfeit.
Karsyn Kastl and Aly Baker went 2-1 at No. 2 as they beat Petoskey 6-1, 6-0; lost to Central 4-6, 6-1, 12-10; and beat West 6-2, 6-0.
Adri Beydoun and Averee Heuker went 2-1 as they beat West 6-3, 6-0; lost to Central 6-0, 6-1; and beat Petoskey 6-2, 6-4.
Katie Graham and Donna Hunyh went 2-1 at No. 4 as they lost to Central 6-3, 6-0; beat West 6-4, 1-6, 10-8; and beat Petoskey 6-3, 7-5.
Cadillac is at Rockford on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.