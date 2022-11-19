CADILLAC — Largely dominant throughout, there wasn’t a lot to show for it on the scoreboard.
So when push came to shove, they bared down a little bit more and got the job done.
Cadillac beat Downriver United 7-2 in a non-conference hockey contest Friday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
Scoreless through the first period and tied 2-2 after two, it was the Vikings who finally started finishing opportunities in the third period.
“We played well from start to finish throughout the game,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “We were dominating the game and controlling play but didn’t have a lot to show for it.”
Cadillac got on the board with 10:07 left in the first period when Henry Schmittdiel scored off an assist from Jackson Hilt.
Downriver came back and tied it at 1-1 before Cadyn Rossell scored off assists from Thomas Rahilly and Keanan Foster to make it 2-1.
Downriver would score with 4:17 left in the second, though, to make it 2-2 going into the third.
It took just 38 seconds for the Vikings to break the tie as Hilt scored off an assist from Schmittdiel and then Mitch House scored unassisted two minutes later for a 4-2 lead.
Rossell scored his second goal of the game a little more than a minute later off assists from Gabe Outman and Schmittdiel to make it 5-2 beofre Kaleb McKinley scored off an assist from Carson Carlington with 10:18 left in the game for a commanding 6-2 lead.
“There were moments when we allowed them to stick around but we did a good job of bearing down when we needed to,” Graham said. “We wanted to get better as the game wore on and tonight was one of those nights were we did that.”
Schmittdiel scored his second of the game with 32 seconds left off assists from Carlington and Hilt.
Dakota Vail stopped 17 of the 19 shots he face in goal for Cadillac while the Vikings recorded 65 shots on goal of their own.
Cadillac returns to action with the annual 131 Challenge Cup against rival Big Rapids on Wednesday at Ferris State. Faceoff is 7 p.m.
