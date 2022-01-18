CARSON CITY — Pine River’s wrestling team finished runner-up in the Carson City-Crystal Team Invitational on Saturday.
The Bucks beat Belding 29-27; beat Hillsdale 40-22; beat Laingsburg 44-29; beat Mason County Central 39-36; and tied Comstock Park 24-24.
“We were able to add a couple of pieces back to our lineup this week so that was a nice lift for team morale,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “We’re hoping to be back to full strength by the end of next week as the end of the season approaches.
“The middle of our lineup continues to wrestle strong and lead our squad.”
Phil Rigling (152 pounds) and Damian Jackson (125) were both undefeated while Jordan Nelson (119), Wyatt Underhill, Cayden Mys (160) and Rogan Nelson (171) all were 4-1.
Nelson bumped up to 189 and secured a big win against MCC while Rizor scored a big win against Laingsburg in his first varsity tournament.
Pine River hosts a quad on Wednesday.
BOYNE CITY — Cadillac took second at the Boyne City Invitational with a 4-1 record.
The Vikings beat Rogers City 38-13; beat Cheboygan 48-24; beat Sault Ste. Marie 52-12; and beat Boyne City 48-26 before falling to Whittemore-Prescott 48-28 in the finals.
“The team wrestled well and I am happy with the improvements I’ve been seeing,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said.
Carter Lewis paced Cadillac with a 5-0 record at 171 pounds. Matteo Letizio (119), Cavin Hoffert (125), Noah Helsel (140), Kevin Sampson (152) and Seth Dilley (285) each went 4-1 while Parker Jones (145) and Luke Phillips (171) each won three matches.
Cadillac is at Traverse City Central with TC West on Wednesday.
LAKEVIEW — Reed City took eighth overall at the Lakeview Invitational.
Elijah Lentz went 2-1 and took second at 135 while Bryson Hughes went 2-1 and took third at 189. Hunter Fagon-Moyer (145) and Wyatt Spalo (215) each won a match while Izaiah Lentz (140) and Chad Landis each went 2-2.
Reed City is at Grant on Wednesday.
BOYNE CITY — A handful of area girls competed in a wrestling tournament Sunday at Boyne City.
For Manton, Natalee Kibbe took first at 152 pounds while Reganne Stahl (100) and Kennedi Wahmhoff (120) each took third. Chloe Colton (110) and Kiyara Oster (255) were each fifth.
For Reed City, Hannah Los took fourth at 115 and Hayden Cutler took fourth at 155.
For Cadillac, Jackie Corn took fourth at 100, Keegan Gonzalez second at 115 and Evelyn Barran fourth at 130.
BRETHREN — Mesick picked up a 58-24 win over Brethren in a West Michigan D Conference contest on Saturday.
Logan Wienclaw paced the Bulldogs with 15 points and seven rebounds while Connor Simmer had 15 points and six rebounds.
Caleb Linna had 10 points and five assists while Ashtyn Simerson added eight assists and four steals.
