Cadillac preps for GRCC in D4 regional final

CADILLAC — The good news is their trip doesn’t involve the Mackinac Bridge.
The not-as-thrilling news is things are kicked up several notches this week.
Cadillac is set for its first playoff game in the Lower Peninsula as it faces private-school power Grand Rapids Catholic Central in an MHSAA Division 4 football regional final Saturday at CAT-Cougar Stadium. Kickoff is 1 p.m.
The Vikings (7-4 overall) advanced with a 21-6 win over Sault Ste. Marie last week while the Cougars (10-1) beat Sparta 33-7 to move on.
The winner faces Hudsonville Unity Christian (8-3) or Paw Paw in a state semifinal contest Nov. 23 at a neutral site.
When it comes to Division 4/Class B football, Catholic Central is one of the schools in the running for the state title. The Cougars lost in the state semifinals to eventual champion Edwardsburg last season and won the title in 2017.
While that fact is not lost on Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory, he and his staff are excited for the opportunity to compete at this level.
“We have earned the right to play in this game,‘ he said. “Now, we have to go perform.‘
Cadillac has certainly done that the past two weeks in the Upper Peninsula against Escanaba and the Soo. The Vikings punched the Eskymos in the mouth early in the pre-district contest and took care of business from there.
Against the Blue Devils, things were a little different. The Soo scored on a 75-yard run just a little more than a minute into the first quarter and it took Cadillac until later in the second quarter to get on the scoreboard.
Once that happened, the Vikings kept things going in a positive direction.
“Aside from giving up a big play on the opening drive, the defense played very well,‘ Mallory said. “Offensively, we need to improve upon our consistency.‘
When looking for consistency, GRCC is a good place to look. The Cougars’ lone loss this season came to Niles (Illinois) Notre Dame — with an enrollment of 1,600 students — in Week 2 by a score of 21-4. They’ve also outscored their last four opponents 161-14.
GR Catholic Central’s base is run but they do quite a bit within a spread formation.
“They are a power-run team out of a spread set with the ability to hit explosive passes over the top,‘ Mallory said. “Defensively, they prefer speed over size and run really well to the football.‘
Cadillac’s strength might be a way to counter the Cougars’ big-play abilities. The Vikings keep the ball on the ground and control the clock pretty well with a bevy of backs including Noah Cochrane (792 yards rushing), Tipp Baker (748 yards rushing), Collin Johnston (588 yards rushing), Carter Harsh (322 yards rushing) and quarterback Aden Gurden (304 yards rushing/406 yards passing).
The Vikings hit on two huge pass plays last week with Alec Barczewski and Logan Wilde extending drives that led to touchdowns.
Turnovers haven’t been an issue for Cadillac this post-season and while that needs to continue to be the case, the execution level must be high as well on Saturday.
“We will need to play a mistake-free game,‘ Mallory added.
