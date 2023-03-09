BIG RAPIDS — When the offense is sputtering, defense means a lot more.
Cadillac struggled at times but took care of things on the defensive end and beat Reed City 49-22 in a Division 2 boys basketball district contest Wednesday at Big Rapids High School.
The Vikings (19-4 overall) advance to face Hart (23-0) after the Pirates beat the host Cardinals 62-56 in Wednesday’s first semifinal.
Nothing looked pretty for Cadillac on Wednesday but coach Ryan Benzenberg deserves a lot of credit for that due to the way the Coyotes played the game.
“We came out a little flat and credit Reed City, they outplayed us early but we were able to get out in transition a little bit and I thought that got us going,” Benzenberg said.
The Vikings led just 12-10 after the first quarter and 20-14 at halftime as Reed City played a deliberate brand of basketball and limited Cadillac’s chances to get up and down the floor.
Cadillac finally created some turnovers in the third quarter and was able to get out and run.
That led to a 16-3 quarter and the Vikings were up 36-17 going into the fourth.
Even as the offensive moved better, Benzenberg was pleased with his team’s defense.
“As clunky as our offense felt, defensively holding them to 12 after the first quarter carried us,” he said.
Jaden Montague paced Cadillac with 17 points and four rebounds while Charlie Howell added 14 points.
Gavin Goetz added four points, six rebounds and five assists.
Max Hammond paced the Coyotes with seven points and Xavier Allen scored six.
