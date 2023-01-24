MANTON — Two changes netted them positive results.
The first came defensively and the second came with shot selection as Cadillac used a strong second half to beat Manton 54-31 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday.
While the Vikings started to pull away early in the second quarter, the Rangers came right back thanks in part to Cadillac’s propensity to take quick shots from the outside on its trips down the floor.
The Vikings remedied that and stretched their defense to pick up Manton in the full court, which allowed Cadillac to pull away.
“It was back and forth in the first half and I thought we really settled for too many fast shots,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “Once we started getting the ball inside to Joslyn (Seeley), that really helped.
“We made an adjustment, too, to go fullcourt with our defense and that seemed to really change the pace of the game in our favor.”
Cadillac led 9-8 after the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime before stretching it to 39-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Kaleigh Swiger paced the Vikings with 18 points and Seeley scored 10.
Manton coach Jon Paul Katona was pleased with the way his team stood up against a physical opponent.
“Give credit to Cadikllac, they played aggressive, physical defense,” he said. “I thought we responded fairly well but just couldn’t do it for all four quarters.
“I thought our girls played hard all four quarters and I liked their efforts tonight.”
Genna Alexander paced Manton with 11 points and six rebounds while Leah Helsel had seven points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Angela Porter added four points and five rebounds.
Cadillac (4-9 overall) hosts Gaylord on Friday while Manton (5-7) hosts McBain on Wednesday.
MESICK — Mesick dropped a 54-22 decision to Leland in a non-conference contest.
Kayla McCoy paced the Bulldogs with 11 points and five steals while Emily Milliron added six points.
