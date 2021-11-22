EAST KENTWOOD — Down three goals, they didn’t have much to lose.
Instead of letting it get out of hand, though, Cadillac fought back.
The Vikings scored three third-period goals and rallied to beat Lenawee United 5-4 in overtime in a non-conference hockey contest at Kentwood Ice Arena.
Cadillac (3-0 overall) trailed 3-1 going into the third period and Lenawee added another 2:30 in before the Vikings picked up their play.
“It was a character check for us going into the third period because we didn’t have anything to lose at that point,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “We needed to go out, start pushing pack and playing with more grit.
“We finally started tilting the rink in our favor and got ourselves back in the game.”
Cadillac opened the scoring five minutes into the first period when Kam Hearld scored off an assist from Fisher Moore. Lenawee United tied it at 1-1 with 52 seconds left in the first period, went up 2-1 five minutes into the second and then took that 3-1 lead with just 30 seconds to go.
“We got some momentum early from Kam’s goal but they wore us down as the first period went on by getting physical,” Graham said. “We weren’t doing the things we needed to do to be successful and finish on our plays.
“I thought we shied away from some things at times and then gave up two critical goals in the closing minutes of a period.”
The Vikings picked up their play, though, and finally stemmed the tide when Cadyn Rossell scored off assists from Carson Carlington and Kaleb McKinley with nine minutes left in the game. Henry Schmittdiel made it 4-3 2:30 later unassisted before Logan Collins scored off a Schmittdiel assist with 2:21 left in regulation.
Zach Beckhardt scored the game-winning goal with 2:06 left in overtime off an assist from Schmittdiel.
Cadillac faces Big Rapids in the annual 131 Challenge Cup contest Wednesday at Ferris State University. Game time is 7 p.m.
Admission is free for active military members or veterans and for Cadillac and Big Rapids students who bring a non-perishable food item.
