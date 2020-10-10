PETOSKEY — The last two weeks, adversity has come in the form of turnovers.
This time around, it came in the form of a 14-point deficit early in the second quarter.
Cadillac answered the bell, though, and scored 27 unanswered points to beat Petoskey 27-14 in a Big North Conference football contest Friday night.
The win moves the Vikings to 3-1 overall.
Petoskey controlled things on the ground early and built a 14-0 lead just three minutes into the second quarter when the Vikings began to respond.
"They did a really good job of coming off the ball in the first half," Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said. "I thought our guys did a good job of adjusting to it and our kids stepped up the play as well.
"We had three possessions in the first half, too, and they had a good scheme against us. We were able to put some stuff together later in the first half."
After the Northmen's second touchdown, Cadillac's Collin Johnston took a pitch from Aden Gurden and went 74 yards for the score to make it 14-7 with 8:41 left in the first half.
Gruden then scored on a sneak from 1 yard out with 44 seconds left in the first half to tie the game.
Cadillac got the go-ahead touchdown when Noah Cochrane scored from 6 yards out with 2:26 left to make it 21-14 and then put the nail in the coffin on a 17-yard run by Gurden with 56 seconds remaining.
Collin Johnston paced the offense with 71 yards rushing and a TD while Carter Harsh ran for 65 yards. Gurden had 55 yards rushing and a TD while Cochrane added 44 yards and a TD.
Johnston and Dan Gray paced the defense with 11 tackles apiece while Chris Reinhold, Cochrane and Luke Enyeart each had seven. Derek Rood added six tackles.
Cadillac is at Traverse City West next Friday.
