CADILLAC — Down two goals late Friday, the big push never really came.
Down two goals again Saturday, they got the push they needed.
Cadillac scored three times in the third period and beat Mount Pleasant 4-3 in a non-conference hockey contest Saturday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
Junior Bryan Farley scored the game-winning goal with 10.7 seconds remaining in regulation off assists from Ian Lilly and Fisher Moore.
The Vikings dropped a 2-0 decision at Gaylord on Friday where the Blue Devils scored both goals in the first period and then Cadillac kept them off the scoreboard.
The downside, though, is Cadillac didn't generate enough late pressure against Gaylord and could never get the Blue Devils on their heels.
"We actually didn't play poorly (Friday) and it was a matter of looking to pick up from that game," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "We did a lot of things so the emphasis was trying to build off that and turn the game into a more favorable result.
"We need to play with more urgency going into the third period of both games. We talked about some of the things we didn't do against Gaylord and how to turn that around."
Cadillac got on the board first against Mount Pleasant when Cam Keehn scored off an assist from Logan Collins at the 7:25 mark of the first period.
The Oilers responded, though, and tied the game with a goal eight seconds later.
Mount Pleasant scored twice in the second period to take a 3-1 lead into the third.
"We got a little complacent after scoring that first goal and they popped one soon after," Graham said. "That took a little wind out of our sails and then I thought we played kind of flat in the second period."
That made Saturday's third period just like Friday night as Cadillac trailed by a pair of goals.
The way to get even in hockey often isn't some drawn-out highly-technical play. It's just about getting pucks on the net and seeing if you can make something out of nothing.
The Vikings started to do that as the third period wore on Saturday and it eventually produced results.
Cadillac cut it to 3-2 when Keehn scored unassisted at the 7:04 mark of the third. Fisher Moore tied the game with a goal off assists from Ian Lilly and Keehn with 3:55 remaining.
"The second notion we talked about is trying to get pucks to the net and put them on their heels a little bit," Graham said. "We did that, especially late in the game.
"We needed to get pucks on net, toughen up in front of their net and win some of those one-on-one battles."
Nathan Moore picked up the win in goal for Cadillac.
The Vikings are at Traverse City Central on Wednesday before hosting Petoskey on Friday.
