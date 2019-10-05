GAYLORD — Now that's answering the bell.
With one of their key leaders on the sideline and down two scores in the fourth quarter, Cadillac responded.
The Vikings scored twice in the game's final four minutes to beat Gaylord 23-20 in a Big North Conference football contest Friday night.
Sophomore Collin Johnston scored from 1 yard out with 10 seconds remaining on a fourth-and-1 play.
Cadillac overcame some earlier miscues and stood tall defensively when it needed to.
"We grew up a little bit tonight," Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said. "I was happy with how our guys responded and that was great to see."
The Vikings scored the game's first nine points on a safety and a touchdown before Gaylord went up 14-9 at halftime.
The Blue Devils then went up 20-9 in the fourth quarter before Cadillac got rolling.
"We really challenged them at halftime to be the team they've shown they can be," Mallory said. "The defense stepped up and plays we needed.
"Offensively, we got the toss working and had a good little drive to finish the game. It covers up a lot of mistakes we made earlier and so I'm really happy with how the kids responded."
Noah Cochrane paced Cadillac with 65 yards rushing and one TD on 14 carries while Johnston had 51 yards and two TDs on 10 carries. Aden Gurden added 40 yards rushing and Carter Harsh had 37 yards.
Alec Barczewski led the way defensively with 14 tackles while Luke Enyeart and Julian LaMonde each had 11. Johnston had eight tackles while Ryan Warner had six and Logan Wilde had six.
Cadillac (4-2 overall, 2-1 BNC) hosts Traverse City West next Friday.
