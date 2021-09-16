CADILLAC — Down two sets to one, they didn’t quit.
Down 13-11 in the fifth and deciding set, they didn’t stop.
Instead, Cadillac rallied for an emotional win over Traverse City Central 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13 in a key Big North Conference volleyball match Wednesday.
The win keeps the Vikings (14-3 overall) tied atop the league standings with Traverse City West at 3-0 headed into another big one Tuesday on the Titans’ home court.
Cadillac and TC West split the league title last year.
“Wow, what a roller coaster of a night, Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We took care of the first set and then started struggling with our passing. Our middles, Caliey (Masserang) and Carissa (Musta) both had career nights and really carried us.
“Once we started passing, we could get them the ball. Being down 13-11 and finishing the match on a 4-0 run speaks to the character of this team. Even when their backs are against the wall, they continued to fight. This is a huge win for us and Central was playing lights out all night.”
Musta paced Cadillac with 18 kills and eight blocks while Masserang added 19 kills and five blocks. Renee Brines dished out 51 assists, 12 kills, 21 digs and five aces while Layke Simes had six kills, six blocks and two digs.
Julia Jezak had 14 digs and eight assists while Mady Smith had five kills, two blocks, 14 digs and two assists. Joslyn Seeley had five kills, seven digs and ace while Brooke Ellens recorded 17 digs.
Makenzie Johns had a block and a dig; Macey McKeever eight digs; and Karsyn Kastl three digs.
Cadillac (14-3 overall, 3-0 BNC) hosts an invitational on Saturday.
• TC Central won the JV match 25-16, 25-11, 25-21.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 27-25, 25-22, 25-21. Tatum Johnson paced the Vikings in serving while Quinn Hess led in aces.
