PETOSKEY — A night of firsts almost finished with a shocker.
Cadillac, playing its first game of the season, dropped a 44-43 decision to Petoskey in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The Vikings trailed the Northmen 35-18 going into the fourth quarter before going on a 16-0 run to get back into the game.
Junior standout Cole Jenema hit a turnaround jumper with 7 seconds remaining to put Cadillac up 43-42 but the lead was short-lived as a Petoskey player hit a pair of free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining to win it.
Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said it was a big learning curve for the Vikings.
"It took us 24 minutes for us to get our legs underneath us and figure out what Big North Conference basketball is," he said. "You could tell Petoskey playing on Tuesday was a big advantage.
"So much is new, too. Playing with masks, playing with no fans, getting off a bus and playing first. We had a lot against us and we darn near stole it."
Petoskey led 10-8 after the first quarter and 23-14 at halftime before building the 17-point advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Connor McGowan hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to give Cadillac a needed spark and Jenema took over from there.
"We played a little quicker pace and that started to turn it in the fourth quarter," Benzenberg said. "Cole was pretty darn good late, too."
Jenema paced the Vikings with 18 points and seven rebounds while Jaden Montague had 10 points. Evan Borr added seven points and six rebounds.
Cadillac is at Traverse City West on Tuesday.
• Petoskey won the JV game 64-49. Charlie Howell paced Cadillac with 22 points and Davin Brown scored 10.
• Petoskey won the freshman game 61-9. Connor Larr, Chase Frolenko, Gabe Cochrane and Collin Clous had two points apiece.
