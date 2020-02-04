HARBOR SPRINGS — Cadillac's girls took third and the boys fifth in the third Big North Conference ski meet Monday at Nub's Nob.
Traverse City Central won the girls' race with 40 points while Traverse City West was second at 72, the Vikings third at 97, Gaylord fourth at 114 and Petoskey fifth at 122.
"The girls had an excellent day," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "They skied smart and with confidence. You can see the entire team getting a little better each week.
"It has been several years since Cadillac has two girls finish in the top 10 in both events in a Big North race. I think the girls are in a good state of mind heading into regionals next Monday. We just have to stay healthy."
On the slalom course, Emilee Houk took sixth in 59.32 seconds while Georgette Sake was 10th at 1:02.26, Libbey Lloyd 14th at 1:06.44 and Emily Mason 23rd at 1:16.93.
In giant slalom, Sake took eighth at 1:01.41, Houk ninth at 1:01.58, Jill Cool 13th at 1:04.54 and Lloyd 14th at 1:04.85.
Petoskey won the boys' race with 21 points while TC West was second at 47, TC Central third at 89, Gaylord fourth at 140 and Cadillac fifth at 154.
"The boys are still looking for consistency," Netzley said. "Last week, we struggled in slalom putting together two clean runs at Schuss and today we struggled in GS with the same.
"The course sets were good but challenged the athletes with their offset, pitch changes and fall-away turns. For most of the boys, this is their first race on a course like this."
In slalom, Ethan Sharp took 17th at 1:05.57, Elliot Lavigne 19th at 1:05.73, Kyle Conradson 20th at 1:06.24 and Ben Meyer 21st at 1:06.68.
In GS, Conradson took 13th at 59.55 seconds, Lavigne 16th at 1:01.49, Meyer 23rd at 1:06.24 and Chris Anderson 25th at 1:07.96.
Cadillac competes in the fourth Big North race Thursday at Boyne Mountain before hosting a Division 2 regional meet Monday at Caberfae Peaks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.