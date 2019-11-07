BIG RAPIDS — One worked a little harder than expected.
The other put its best on the floor at the best possible time.
Cadillac and Reed City each won Division 2 volleyball district matches Wednesday at Big Rapids High School to advance to today's final match.
The Vikings (39-9-2 overall) beat Ludington 25-20, 25-11, 29-27 to move on.
"It just felt like we were tight the whole night," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "Game one was back-and-forth but we pulled away late and then we turned it up a notch in the second set.
"I told my girls anytime you beat someone like that, they won't go away…especially with four seniors."
The Orioles certainly didn't and led 18-14, forcing Brines to take her second timeout. Cadillac rallied and led before falling behind 26-25. The Vikings got the final two points, though, to end it in three.
"The bottom line is we hunkered down and got it done," Brines said. "It's good for our kids to have to be pushed like that. Ludington played well and that's what you're going to see in the tournament.
"We're looking forward to being in the final (tonight), relaxing a little bit and going for the win."
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 36 assists, 21 digs, two kills and two blocks while Macy Brown had 15 kills, 16 digs and a block. Chloe Comstock had 13 kills, five digs and three aces while Maggie Neiss added nine kills, three digs, two aces and two blocks.
Makenna Bryant had 15 digs while Brooke Lorenz had nine digs and an ace. Joslyn Seeley had a kill and block while Staci Beydoun added a block.
Reed City advanced with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-14 win over Benzie Central.
"I thought we played our best match of the year tonight," Reed City coach Don Patterson said. "Mackenzie Wein had a great night, as did all the seniors. Alison Duddles really bothered their hitters with her blocking and Madalynn Brown played really smart offensively and really sound and aggressive defense.
"Rylie Olds had her best setting match of the year, too."
Demi Lodholtz had five kills, two aces and 14 digs while Brown had an ace and 19 digs. MaKena Hill had two kills, three digs and an assist while Katelynn Holmes had four kills, an ace and 13 digs.
Wein had 14 kills, 18 digs and an assist while Madelynn Morgan added nine digs. Duddles had three kills, nine digs, seven assists and a block while Olds dished out 19 assists, a kill, three aces and six digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.