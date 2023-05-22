CADILLAC — One down, one up but they walked away with the title nonetheless.
Cadillac claimed the title in its Wood Base Baseball Invitational Saturday as the Vikings split a pair of games at Mills Field.
The Vikings opened with a 6-2 loss to Mason County Central before bouncing back to Manistee 7-1. The Chippewas beat the Spartans and Cadillac won the tournament on a tiebreak.
“Overall, we had a good day at the ball park,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said. “We started out a little slow against Mason County Central in the first game and just couldn’t get the hits going.
“We responded well in our second game against Manistee. We have been talking about trying to get out to a fast start and we were able to do that. Dawson Farve pitched a gem of a game and had excellent defensive support. Our offense was efficient and I thought executed very well. I was glad to see our seniors get a win in their last game at Mills Field. There is some excitement in our dugout about the rest of the season.”
Farve allowed no earned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out three against the Chippewas.
At the plate, Eli Main had three doubles; Miles Maury a hit and two RBIs; Coby Franklin an RBI; Cade James three hits, including a double, two RBIs; Drew Kornacki a hit and an RBI; and Jackson Stuart a hit.
Stuart took the loss in the first game against MCC, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in four innings of work.
At the plate, Maury had two hits; Kornacki two hits; Stuart a hit; and James two hits and an RBI.
Cadillac (14-13-1 overall) is at Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
REED CITY — Reed City beat Benzie Central 3-0 and beat Clare 12-2 to win the title at its own invitational Saturday.
Noah Morgan got the win over the Huskies, allowing no runs on two hits and five walks while striking out 13.
At the plate, Zach Erickson had two hits and an RBI; Barron Bowman two hits; Max Hammond two doubles and an RBI; Morgan a hit; Shannon a hit; and Jared Lockhart a hit.
Allen got the win against the Pioneers, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out 10.
At the plate, Hammond had four hits, including a home run and a double, and an RBI; Allen two doubles, a home run and three RBIs; Morgan three hits, including a homer, and five RBIs; Landon Jackson two hits and three RBIs; and Shannon two hits.
Reed City (15-10-1) is at White Cloud on Tuesday.
REED CITY — Reed City split a pair of games to finish at runner-up in its own softball invitational Saturday.
The Coyotes opened with a 12-3 win over Ludington. Paityn Enos got the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits and six walks while striking out three.
Enos helped herself at the plate with a two-run homer and a double while Morgan Hammond added two hits, including a double. Miyesha Baumgardner added a two-run triple and Hayden Cutler also had a hit.
Holton beat the Coyotes 7-6 in the title game.
“We made a couple of costly base-running errors that cost us at least a couple of runs and we stranded 10 runners on the bases,” Reed City coach Roger Steig said.
Reed City led 5-4 going into the sixth and added another there to go up 6-4. Holton then scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to get the win.
Isabell Guy took the loss, allowing six earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Guy had four hits; Cutler three hits, including two doubles; Enos two hits; Hammond two hits; Kenzie Shoemaker a hit; and Baumgardner a hit.
Reed City (12-18) is at Farwell today.
• Pine River splits its games at Reed City, as well. The Bucks lost to Holton 8-5 in the opener before beating Ludington 17-8.
“We came out really flat and did not have the energy level we needed to play with a team like Holton,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. “We down too far and they are too good of a team to come back on.
“All in all, I was happy to get out of there with a win.”
Amanda Hill took the loss against the Red Devils, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Liv Martin had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Madison Smith a double and two RBIs; Madi Sparks a hit and an RBI; Mary Nichols a hit; and Hill a hit.
Hill got the win against the Orioles, as well, allowing nine hits and no walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Hill had two hits and two RBIs; Miriam Johnson two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Alayna Nichols a hit and two RBIs; Mary Nichols a hit and an RBI; Martin a double; Laney Sparks a hit and an RBI; Sadler Mumby a hit and an RBI.
Pine River (16-9) hosts Beal City on Tuesday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a pair of non-league games to North Muskegon, 18-0 and 17-2.
Grace Drabik doubled while Cassie Jenema and Chloe Lijewski each had hits in the opener.
Layke Sims led the way at the plate in game two with a double and an RBI while Alivia Lorenz added a hit and an RBI. Kaylee Combs, Lijewski and Drabik had a hit apiece.
Cadillac is at Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
