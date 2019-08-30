LELAND — Cadillac took one on the chin, dropping a 6-2 decision to Leland in a non-conference boys soccer contest Thursday.
The Comets are the defending Division 4 state champion.
"It's a tough loss for us but a great lesson, too," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "It teaches us that mentality is of utmost importance in soccer especially in a league as tough as ours.
"Going forward, we have to be 100 percent mentally focused right from the start."
Leland led 4-0 at halftime.
Cadillac got goals from Bryan Farley and Mike Mollohan in the second half while Quinn Notarian had an assist.
The Vikings (1-1-1 overall) are at Traverse City West on Sept. 5.
Coyotes fall short
TRAVERSE CITY — It was a rough way to head into the long holiday weekend but Reed City soccer coach Chris Maddox believed Thursday's 7-0 loss to Traverse City Christian was a good game to learn from.
The Sabres started fast and were up 5-0 at the half. Maddox said his team got to see what team speed was all about as the Sabres were fast both on and off the ball. The Sabres also challenged the Coyotes to maintain positions.
In spite of the score, Maddox also said his goalkeeper Jordon Lofquist has already stepped up when needed this season with huge saves. He also has kept the Coyotes in games with his play.
"As a team, I feel we are on the verge of breaking through," he said.
Reed City hosts Chippewa Hills Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Buckley, Cadillac compete at Benzie
BENZONIA — Cadillac's boys took fourth and the girls third in the Benzie Trails and Bails 2-mile race.
Benzie Central won the boys' race with 34 points while Petoskey was second at 54 and Cadillac third at 104.
Jared Denike took sixth in 10:48, Justin Denike eighth in 10:58, Abraham Apfel 20th in 11:31, Troy Miller 30th in 11:45 and Logan Boolman46th in 12:08.
Buckley's Jackson Kulawiak took 24th in 11:36, Jacob Wicker 32nd in 11:49, Carson Kulawiak 34th in 11:51, Braden Melville 119th in 14:15 and Shane Gidner 153rd in 17:39.
TC Central won the girls' race with 26 points while Petoskey was second at 39, Benzie third at 97 and the Vikings fourth at 101.
Kendall Schopieray took fifth in 11:45, Susie Huckle 16th in 12:30, Gabi Metzger 23rd in 12:55, Chloie Musta 30th in 13:13 and Gwen Phillips 35th in 13:21.
Buckley's Shelby Cade took 24th in 12:59, Brooke Wilkie 108th in 16:13, Kyrie Wildfong 116th in 16:42, Karlee Shaw 148th in 19:29 and Allie Kaczanowski 151st in 19:48.
