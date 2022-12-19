GRAYLING -- The neophyte are coming through.
Cadillac got some big points from its freshman group as it placed third in the Don Ferguson Individual Wrestling Invitational Saturday at Grayling High School.
Durand won the event with 227 points while Montrose took second at 165 and the Vikings third at 122.5.
"Only bringing nine out of the 14 possible scoring wrestlers, I wasn't even thinking about the team score," Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. "but after multiple pins and placers, we took a leap in the team standings.
"This team is motivated and I am excited for the progress to come. These freshmen are very solid and their dedication earned them each a spot on the podium."
Leading Cadillac was freshman Maveric Hoffert who took first at 126 pounds and ran his record to 11-0 this year.
Keegan Gonzalez took second in the girls' 115-pound class Lilly Allen was third at 115 and Evelyn Barron third at 120. On the boys' side, freshman Dom Treiber took third at 120 and Shawn Paszkowski took third at 285.
Matt Reinertson (106) and Carter Lewis (157) were each fourth while Seth Dilley (215) took fifth. Ethan Downing (150) and Justin Paszkowski (190) each won a pair of maches.
The Vikings compete in a girls' invitational Thursday at Traverse City West while the Titans' boys' invitational is held Friday.
Coyotes take second
SOUTH HAVEN -- Reed City had a good day as it took second overall in the South Haven Invitational with a 4-1 record.
The Coyotes beat Bangor 48-30; beat South Haven 48-32; beat Hudsonville Unity Christian 60-23; and beat Niles 48-36 before falling to Wayland 42-34 in the championship match.
Going 5-0 for Reed City were Izaiah Lentz at 150, Bryson Hughes at 215 and Carter Johnson at 106. Logan Kindig (132), Elijah Lentz (144) and Wyatt Spalo (285) each went 4-1.
Myles McCarthy (138), Connor Ward (165), Hunter Fagan-Moyer (175), Barron Bowman (113) and Hannah Los (120) each won two matches while Andrew Kiaunis (157), Braydon Saxton (190) and Noah Morgan (215) each won one.
Bucks take 10th
MARQUETTE -- Pine River took 10th overall in the Marquette Challenge, a tough 23-team event that features teams from all over the upper Midwest.
Grandville won the title.
Andrew Baldwin paced Pine River by taking third at 215 pounds while Bryant Wing took fourth at 106. Jordan Nelson (120), Jericho Holmes (126), Damian Jackson (132) and Ryder Holmes (138) each finished sixth.
Pine River hosts Kingsley and McBain on Wednesday.
Evart 1-2 at invite
MOUNT PLEASANT -- Evart went 1-2 in a team invitational at Mount Pleasant.
The Wildcats lost to the host Oilers 54-22; lost to Petoskey 51-21; and beat Shepherd 47-21.
Scoring wins over Mount Pleasant were Joseph Kunin, Riley Ransom, Cole Hopkins and Alex Burhans. Getting wins against Petoskey were Dallas Chamberlain, Ransom, Hopkins and Burhans while Owen Craven, Dallas Langworthy, Michael Lodholtz, Ransom, Hopkins, Teijin Wing, Burhans and Trenton Brown scored victories against Shepherd.
Rangers take 11th
HART -- Manton took 11th overall in the Hart Invitational Saturday.
"Hart is a tough tournament with a lot of great schools and our kids wrestled tough," Manton coach Chad Weston said. "We got a couple of solid wins against tough opponents."
Logan Baker took fifth at 165 while Kavan Weinrick took sixth at 215. Nolan Winsett also scored a win at 120.
Manton is at Houghton Lake on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.