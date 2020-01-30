CADILLAC — Not all bad for about 15 years in the making.
Cadillac split a pair of matches in a non-conference wrestling quad Wednesday at home, the first match the Viking program has hosted in more than a decade.
Reed City beat the Vikings 45-36 before Cadillac scored a 45-36 win over Big Rapids.
The school district cut the sport around 2005 but brought it back as an unfunded program this year before it reaches full status next winter.
Cadillac saw Reed City early in the season and the progress since then is quite noticeable.
"We have shown big improvement since our first match with Reed City," Cadillac coach Paul Hanus said. "I'm very pleased with the progress we've made.
"To have our second win against varsity competition is a good thing. The future looks bright for Cadillac wrestling."
Noah Helsel (130 pounds), Nick Hale (215) and Matt Mielke (285) scored wins by fall against the Cardinals while Kevin Sampson also won by decision.
Tanner Zupancic scored a win by pin against the Coyotes while Noah Helsel also won a match.
Reed City picked up two wins as it also beat Traverse City St. Francis 66-18.
Scoring two wins apiece for the Coyotes were Aaron Boucher (140), Mark White (152), Kellen Haney (1160), Noah Morgan (189), Austin Folwer (215), Ryan Neal (285) and Austin Clementshaw.
Scoring one win were Julia Hackworth (112), Anakin Andrus (119) and Jonathan Fuentes (171).
Cadillac is at the Gaylord JV Invitational on Friday while Reed City hosts a team tournament on Saturday.
Trojans split pair
ROSCOMMON — Lake City split a pair of matches, falling to Highland foe Roscommon 39-36 while beating non-league opponent Forest Area 65-12.
"We lost some matches that we could have won against Roscommon," Lake City coach Eli Hoffert said. "We need to buckle down and finish the season strong."
Scoring two wins apiece for the Trojans were Eli Marshall (189), Logan Young (215), Austin Potter (285), Cade Wolf (103), Robert Cole (112), Trey Jones (103) and Zach Stockman (135).
Lake City is at Reed City on Saturday.
Manton drops two
BENZONIA — Manton dropped a pair of matches, falling to Pine River 69-6 and Benzie Central 42-37.
Scoring wins for the Rangers were Chloe Colton (103), Hunter Buck (125), Eli Hoyt (130), Corbin Colton (140), Ben Paddock (152), Connor McGrew (171), Aidan Huff (189) and Dorian Elkins (285).
