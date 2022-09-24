Cadillac rides defense to BNC win over Gaylord

GAYLORD — There’s some cliche out there about defense winning championships.
Or something like that.
if that’s the case, it worked for Cadillac on Friday.
The Vikings struggled mightily offensively but forced turnovers and made big plays when they needed to defensively in beating Gaylord 19-9 in a Big North Conference football contest.
The win gives Cadillac (3-2 overall, 2-0 BNC) at least a share of the league title. They can win it outright next Friday at Petoskey as the league goes with just four teams this season.
Cadillac forced Gaylord (3-2, 1-1) into four turnovers and it led directly to the Vikings’ scoring opportunities.
“We got turnovers and that’s been a big point of emphasis for us,” Cadillac coach Shawn Jackson said. “We got three-and-outs and we got takeaways.
“The kids did a great job there tonight.”
The biggest takeaway might’ve come in the second quarter.
Cadillac’s Seth Dilley got a sack and a fumble recovery and the Vikings converted it into a 13-yard pass play from Charlie Howell to Grant Williams for a 6-3 lead with 6:00 to go in the fisrt half.
“That was a huge play,” Jackson said. “We might’ve gone into halftime down 3-0.
“The kids rallied to the ball and we played really well on defense.”
The teams traded turnovers in the third quarter as Cadillac sputtered offensively.
That’s something Jackson said needs to be fixed and fast.
“We just played poorly offensively,” he said. “We’d get three or four yards and then we’d break down up front.
“We just never got going. I think it’s finding the right people in the right places on the line. We’ve got to re-evaluate what we’re doing up front.”
Cadillac deflected a pass early in the fourth quarter and Derek Rood scored on a 1-yard run a play later to make it 12-3 with 11:50 remaining.
The Vikings forced another turnover and scored on a 3-yard pass from Howell to Rood for a 19-3 lead with 6:10 remaining.
The Vikings totaled just 122 yards of offense. Howell was 8 of 22 for 50 yards while Kaleb McKinley carried the ball 10 times for 28 yards.
Chris Reinhold led the way defensively with 10 tackles while Teegan Baker had 10 tackles and picked off a pass. Eli Main added seven tackles while Keenan Suminski also picked off a pass.
Dilley had two fumble recoveries and Evan Hughes forced a fumble.
