CADILLAC — The pieces are coming back together.
Cadillac got a couple of key players back in its lineup and it showed as the Vikings beat Elk Rapids 5-1 in a non-conference girls soccer contest Tuesday at the CASA fields.
Back in the lineup including a pair of key seniors in keeper Molly Anderson and Livi Meyer.
"We showed a much more composed face tonight," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "It was nice having Molly back and with other players in place, we were able to keep the ball at our eet and find passes.
"We liked finding the slot ball through their defense but I'd like to see us improve on finding the wings, as well. The girls worked hard and it felt great to get a big win against an old rival."
Abby Kovacevich opened the scoring for Cadillac in the 14th minute off an assist from Lauren Mist. Kovacevich scored next three goals to put the Vikings up 4-0 before Baily Little scored in the 53rd minute to make it 5-1.
Anderson made nine saves in goal.
Cadillac (2-0-1 overall) is at Lakewood on Friday.
• Cadillac beat Tri County 5-0 in the JV game. Avery Mickelson paced the Vikings with three goals and an assist while Onalee Wallis had a goal and an assist.
Mairyn Kinnie also scored while Elizabeth Baker had three saves in the nets.
