CADILLAC — Charlie Howell sparked them in the first half.
Defense and rebounding took care of the rest.
Cadillac picked up another win, beating Reed City 65-39 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
Early on, things were a bit loose but Howell, the Vikings’ standout sophomore, hit some big early shots to provide needed momentum.
“I thought Charlie was really good in the first half to get us start,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said.
Cadillac led 15-8 after the first quarter and 31-20 at halftime.
The Vikings started pouring it on in the third quarter as they outscored Reed City 21-4 to take a commanding 52-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
“I thought defensively, we were much more buttoned up in the second half and rebounded the heck out of the ball,” Benzenberg said.
“We only had four turnovers in the second half, too.”
Howell paced Cadillac with 18 points while Cole Jenema added 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals while Connor McGowan added eight.
Seth Jackson and Isaiah Moore paced the Coyotes with nine points apiece while Canyon Reed had eight.
The Vikings (10-3 overall) are at Alpena on Friday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 48-41.
Kyle McGowan paced the Vikings with 18 points while Clayton Potvin had 10 and Grant Williams scored nine.
Landen Jackson paced Reed City with 15 points and Anthony Kiaunis scored 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.