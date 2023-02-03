ALPENA — Huge win on Monday.
Another big one coming Saturday.
A struggling Alpena team sandwiched in between.
That’s what they call a trap game.
Instead of that happening, though, Cadillac took care of business as it beat the Wildcats 70-33 in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The Vikings were coming off a 31-point win over nemesis Ludington and will face Division 1 power Grand Blanc as part of the Northern Michigan Showcase Saturday evening at Traverse City St. Francis.
“I was proud of guys’ mental toughness,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “We talked about being mature enough to not overlook this opponent coming off a big win Monday with another big game on Saturday.
“It would have been easy for us to overlook them but we didn’t. We were engaged defensively and moved the ball really well against their zone.”
Cadillac started a little slow, leading 9-4 after the first quarter but the Vikings opened up 21-13 halftime lead and took a commanding 51-23 advantage into the fourth.
Jaden Montague paced Cadillac with 20 points and six rebounds while Charlie Howell added 16. Kyle McGowan scored 12 points while Gavin Goetz added six assists and four rebounds.
• Cadillac won the JV game 51-35. Clay Potvin paced the Vikings with 14 points while Kaiden Westdorp had 12 and Nate Roberts scored 10.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 67-40. Kyle Ross had 28 points while Cade James had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Connor Hill had 11 while Lucas Vancil recorded nine points and 19 rebounds.
LAKE CITY — Manton swept Lake City 54-24 and McBain 54-18 in a Highland dual match.
Scoring two wins were Chloe Colton (113), Nolan Winsett (120), Haidyn Nelson (126), Kennedi Wahmhoff (138), Rylan Lewis (175) and Todd Cole (285).
Mark Mullin, Brayden Beard, Makayla Gowell, David Mullin and TJ Sigle each won a match.
