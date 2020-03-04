CADILLAC — Win.
Stay healthy.
Repeat on Thursday.
Cadillac took care of business in the first part of the season's final week as it beat Benzie Central 54-19 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Vikings (16-3 overall) wrap up the regular season Thursday at McBain before hosting Manistee in a Division 2 district contest on Monday.
With sophomore standout Cole Jenema returning from not playing Friday at Alpena, the biggest goal this week is to get through it healthy.
"The health part is a big part for us," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "Thursday will be a super physical, no-frills type of game and getting through that thing 100 percent healthy is of the utmost importance."
Cadillac had no issues Tuesday as it started strong, got a lot of players in and made it look pretty easy against a team that had actually won nine games coming into the contest.
"I thought our energy early got them on the ropes and they were never able to get up," Benzenberg said. "To me, that's a sign of maturity. Playing a team you should beat, you can come out sloppy but we didn't do that."
Cadillac led 18-9 after the first quarter and had a commanding 31-11 lead at halftime. It was 40-13 going into the fourth quarter.
Evan Borr paced the Vikings with 17 points while Tipp Baker had eight points, five rebounds and four assists. Levi Klotz and Brady McLaurin added seven points apiece.
• Cadillac won the JV game 58-32. Jaden Montague paced the Vikings with 15 points while Connor McGowan added eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.