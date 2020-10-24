CADILLAC — The seniors got their sendoff.
The offensive line and backs all did their jobs.
Their reward?
An easy win and a week off to open the post-season.
Cadillac wrapped up the regular season with a 51-14 win over Gaylord in a non-conference football contest Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The win moves the Vikings to 4-2 overall and a likely No. 1 seed in their Division 4 district when playoffs pairings are released by the MHSAA on Sunday. Cadillac's district contains seven teams, meaning the top team gets a first-round bye.
"It's really nice," Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said. "We've got some guys out with injuries but by the end of the week, we should be 100 percent healthy and ready to go. We get a chance to press pause and address concerns in all three phases of the game. We'll make sure we have a good, productive week even though we don't have a game to play."
While Cadillac's roster is full of juniors and sophomores who contribute a lot, the Viking seniors got their night in the spotlight Friday in their final regular-season home game.
"I am really happy for our seniors to be able to win on senior night," Mallory said. "They've been with us through thick and thin. To end the regular season like that, I'm really happy for them.
"I know it meant a lot for our juniors and sophomores to go out and do that, too."
The only stat you need to know is 504 yards rushing and zero yards passing. The game, played in a steady mist and howling frigid wins, meant the ball stayed on the ground quite a bit.
That's just fine for Cadillac.
"I thought across the board, the offensive line did well and the backs and receivers did a good job of blocking," Mallory said. "I give a lot of credit to those guys. We don't throw the ball much so for those guys to be engaged, shows the type of team players they are."
Gaylord scored first after a Cadillac fumble but then it was all Vikings. The Viking evened the score at 7-7 before the end of the first quarter and were up 28-7 at halftime.
It was 37-7 going into the fourth quarter.
Aden Gurden finished with 161 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries while Noah Cochrane had 172 yards and a TD on 16 carries. Kaleb McKinley carried the ball 15 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns while Carter Harsh scored on a 42-yard run and Chris Reinhold on an 8-yard run.
Harsh paced the defense with 10 tackles while Jakin Metzger had nine, Andrew Johns six and Luke Enyeart five.
