LUDINGTON — There are no secrets here.
Two teams that play once during the regular season and almost always for a district title aren’t going to hide much from each other.
In other words, Cadillac felt pretty good about what Ludington was going to throw at it — at least this time around.
The Vikings handled it pretty well, too, as they beat the Orioles 66-35 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
The win moves Cadillac to 12-1 overall while it’s the first loss for a Ludington (13-1) team that also has wins over Big North Conference teams in Petoskey and Traverse City Central.
While Viking coach Ryan Benzenberg knows longtime Oriole coach Thad Shank will come up with something different if the two meet later this winter in a Division 2 district contest, he felt pretty good Monday.
“We’re not going to surprise each other,” Benzenberg laughed. “Ludington plays 94 feet for 32 minutes and our kids handled the pressure early. We got really good shots and were able to jump on them.”
Indeed the Vikings did as they led 15-3 after the first quarter and had a commanding 33-11 lead at halftime. It was 50-20 going into the fourth quarter.
When the shots didn’t fall for Cadillac, they did a good job on the glass, too, with 30 rebounds in the contest.
“We dominated the glass,” Benzenberg added. “Our rebounding was very important tonight. When we did miss, we were able to get extra chances.”
Charlie Howell had a big night for Cadillac with 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists while Jaden Montague added 15 points and six assists. Kyle McGowan also scored eight.
“Jaden made the right play a lot tonight,” Benzenberg said. “He shot it when he was supposed to and passed it when when he was supposed to.”
The Vikings held Ludington standout guard David Shillinger to just 11 points, as well.
“They’re averaging 65 to 70 points a game,” Benzenberg said. “For us to keep him out of the paint was very important.”
Cadillac is at Alpena on Thursday.
• Ludington won the JV game 50-47 in overtime. Nate Roberts led the Vikings with 17 points and Grant Williams scored eight.
• Ludington won the freshman game 54-40. Lucas Vancil paced the Vikings with 17 points and 19 rebounds while Cade James had eight points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Ross also scored eight.
