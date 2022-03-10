MANISTEE — Take care of business.
Move on.
Cadillac did just that as it beat host Manistee 74-31 in a Division 2 boys basketball district contest Wednesday at Manistee High School.
The win sends the Vikings (16-5 overall) into Friday's title game against nemesis Ludington. The Orioles (14-8) beat Big Rapids 54-43 in Wednesday's first game.
Cadillac, playing without senior standout Cole Jenema, started a little slow against the Chippewas (1-20) but eventually found its rhythm.
"The first four minutes, we came out of the gates flat but we kind turned up the defense and got a couple of transition buckets to get us going a little bit," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "Defensively, we were really good only letting up 31 points which is obviously a good thing. We were able to get out in transition and score a bunch of easy baskets tonight and take control of the game."
Cadillac led 17-7 after the first quarter and 35-15 at halftime. It was 58-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Charlie Howell paced the Vikings with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Eli Main had 13 and Conner McGowan added nine.
Cadillac sets its sights on a Ludington team that has ended its season a number of times recently in Friday's district final.
"(Thursday) will be a work day as we go out and try to win ourselves a championship," Benzenberg added.
