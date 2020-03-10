CADILLAC — Their last time on the court wasn't pretty.
Outmuscled and outhustled, Cadillac didn't look against McBain to finish the regular season.
Depending on how you look at it, maybe it's a wake-up call.
And maybe it's a reason to freak out.
For now, it serves as a wake-up call as the Vikings cruised past Manistee 67-24 in an MHSAA Division 2 district contest Monday night at home.
Cadillac (17-4 overall) faces Big Rapids in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday with Reed City and Ludington serving as the second contest.
The Vikings had a couple of days to move past Thursday's loss and get refocused.
"It can be used one of two ways," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "You can get really freaked out about it and say oh crap, now I'm going into the tournament and we just laid an egg or does that get us back in line and get us refocused.
"That's the one we tried to use and I hope that carries over into Wednesday. I thought we had good focus tonight. We got out of here healthy and we get to move on to the next one."
Cadillac beat Manistee by nearly 50 points earlier in the season but Benzenberg wanted his players to understand that means little now. In a one-and-done format, things can get crazy.
"We talked about having a maturity level and composure level about us to face this opponent tonight," he said. "We know what happened the last time we played them. I wanted to see a maturity level of not worrying about that.
"Any given night, anything can happen, especially in this tournament thing."
Cadillac scored the first handful of points against the Chippewas but then slowed down a bit midway through the first quarter. The Vikings picked it back up quickly, though, and led 20-9 after the first eight minutes of play.
Cadillac outscored Manistee 14-2 in the second quarter for a commanding 34-11 lead at halftime. It was 55-21 going into the fourth quarter.
"We came out a touch slow early and it felt like we got winded a little bit like maybe we were too pumped up," Benzenberg said. "Then we were able to get them against the ropes and they never really came back."
Evan Borr paced Cadillac with 13 points while Cole Jenema had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. Levi Klotz also scored nine points while Jaden Montague and Logan Wilde each had six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.