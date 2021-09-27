EAST GRAND RAPIDS — Cadillac put together a solid day overall and finished as runner-up in the East Grand Rapids Volleyball Invitational.
The Vikings opened with pool-play wins over Grand Rapids West Catholic 25-13, 26-24; Jenison 25-15, 25-18; and Muskegon Mona Shores 25-16, 25-18
Cadillac beat the host Pioneers 21-25, 25-22, 15-9 in the Gold Division semifinals before falling to Pewamo-Westphalia 25-17, 9-25, 15-8 in the finals.
“After a long week, with two road conference matches, I was really pleased for the most part with our overall play,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We played pretty steady up until the last set of the day.
“I was happy with the team’s resilience when we had a player go down with an injury in the must-win second set of the semifinals. In the final, we bounced back from dropping the first set but had a horrible start in the third and that was our undoing. Starts are something we continue to work on.”
Renee Brines paced the Vikings with 83 assists, 42 kills, 42 digs, seven aces and two blocks while Joslyn Seeley had 28 kills, 16 digs, a block and an ace.
Mady Smith had 36 digs, 12 kills, four aces and three blocks while Julia Jezak had 30 digs, 16 assists and four aces.
Layke Sims had 10 digs, six kills and three blocks while Macey McKeever had 39 digs and 11 aces. Carissa Musta had 22 kills and seven blocks while Caliey Masserang had 17 kills and two blocks. Karsyn Kastl had nine digs and six aces while Makenzie Johns had three kills, two digs and a block. Brooke Ellens added 17 digs.
Cadillac (24-6 overall) is at Petoskey on Wednesday.
LELAND — Cadillac dropped a 4-2 decision to Leland in a non-conference soccer contest Saturday.
Amedeo Marine scored his first goal of the season and Alex King also scored for the Vikings.
Elliot Lavigne had 12 saves in goal.
Cadillac is at Gaylord on Tuesday.
CADILLAC — The Cadillac seventh-grade football team scored a 42-8 win over Traverse City West.
David Nobles scored on a 60-yard run on the second play from scrimmage for the Vikings and finished the day with 126 yards, three touchdowns and a blocked punt.
Porter Westdorp ran for 58 yards and a TD while Barron Hellowell added a 29-yard TD run and recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for another score.
Cadillac (3-0) is at Gaylord on Wednesday.
CADILLAC — The Cadillac eighth-grade football team dropped a 55-8 decision to TC West.
The Vikings’ lone score came on a 12-yard pass from Jeremiah Vaughan to Will Castle with Ethan Nichol scoring the conversion.
Cadillac (1-2) is at Traverse City St. Francis on Wednesday.
