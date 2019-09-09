ELK RAPIDS — Cadillac went 1-0-2 to take runner-up honors at the Elk Rapids Soccer Invitational on Saturday.
The Vikings tied Gaylord 0-0; beat Tawas 3-0; and tied Elk Rapids 0-0. The Elks won the title on goal differential.
"We came into the tournament wanting to win it, and while that didn't happen, there were many positives that we could take away," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "We were able to rotate our lines and give everyone lots of time on the field.
"We performed very well against a strong Gaylord side and we didn't concede against a very strong Elk Rapids side that was able to put four goals past Gaylord earlier in the day. My biggest objective going into the tournament was to adjust our team shape so we could prevent some of the goals that we've been giving up recently. So, the fact that we didn't concede a single goal all day is massive and shows that what we're doing is working. Now, we'll work this week on being more clinical in front of goal. We have great opportunities to do that with our games against Petoskey and Alpena. I'm looking forward to it."
Garrett Losinski, Nelson Rider and Brady McLaurin scored goals against Tawas while Quinn Notarian, Losinski and Caden Windover had assists.
Cadillac (2-2-3 overall) is at Petoskey on Tuesday.
