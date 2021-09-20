CADILLAC — Call it a solid day on the court.
Cadillac went 5-1 en route to a runner-up finish its own volleyball tournament Saturday.
The Vikings beat Midland 29-27, 25-13; Grand Rapids West Catholic 25-27, 25-20, 15-10; and McBain 25-11, 25-14 in pool play before beating Mount Pleasant 25-20, 25-17 in the quarterfinals and East Kentwood 25-21, 25-21 in the semifinals.
West Catholic beat Cadillac 25-9, 24-26, 15-12 in the finals.
“It was a pretty good day for us,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We’re still learning to get off to a strong start and limit errors. The team showed a lot of character in the second set of the final by working its way back from 15-6 deficit to pull it out.
“A poor start and untimely errors did us in in the finals.”
Renee Brines paced Cadillac 104 assists, 48 digs, 47 kills, seven aces and four blocks while Joslyn Seeley had 33 digs, 18 kills, eight aces and four blocks.
Carissa Musta had 27 kills and 13 blocks while Caliey Masserang added 33 kills and three blocks.
Macey McKeever had 24 digs and four aces while Julia Jezak had 58 digs, 14 assists and two aces.
Mady Smith had 43 digs, 21 kills, seven aces and four blocks while Layke Sims added 13 digs, six kills and two blocks.
Brooke Ellens had 25 digs and Karsyn Kastl had three aces and three digs.
Cadillac (19-4 overall) is at Traverse City West in a key Big North Conference match on Tuesday.
• McBain went 2-3.
The Ramblers lost to Macomb Lutheran North 26-24, 25-23; lost to Lake Odessa Lakewood 25-11, 25-11; and lost to Cadillac 25-11, 25-14 in pool play. They won the Blue Division title by beating Midland 25-22, 20-25, 15-7 and Ludington 21-25, 25-14, 15-4.
“We knew coming into this tournament that we were going to be facing some good competition and that we were going to have to work hard for points,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “The biggest thing I was hoping to get out of this was either an upset of a highly-favored team, or learning what we need to work on.
“The morning was definitely a little rough for us. We just couldn’t get any consistency going. I was a little disappointed with the amount of unforced errors that we were committing, which is something that we obviously need to work on, but we were able to turn it around a little as we made our way into the second half of the day and I felt we played our most relaxed match the last match of the day against Ludington.
“I was really pleased with the play of some of our players coming in off the bench Ella (Schroder), Morgan (DeRuiter) and Gwyneth (Verberkmoes) as they really stepped up and made some big plays. Our defense had some big rallies that added to some of our momentum throughout the day.”
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes paced McBain with 24 kills, six blocks, seven aces, nine digs and two assists while Jersey Scott had 15 kills, a block, four assists, three aces and 11 digs.
Analiese Fredin dished out 66 assists, three blocks and three aces on 97 percent serving while Emma Schierbeek added 23 kills, three assists, two aces and 10 digs.
McBain (17-4-1) hosts Evart and Roscommon on Tuesday.
GRAYLING — Lake City took runner-up honors in the Grayling Invitational.
The Trojans beat Bellaire 25-14, 25-22; beat Mio 25-9, 25-10; beat Alcona 25-15, 25-4; beat the host Vikings 25-21, 25-17; and beat Roscommon 25-12, 25-17 before falling to Johannesburg-Lewiston 25-21, 8-25, 15-9 in the finals.
“My girls got our momentum started early against a strong Bellaire team,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said.
“Our steam just kept rolling though out the day. I am so proud of every girl it is hard when you have two starters out at a tournament. However, that did not phase this team one bit. Energy, effort and teamwork is what got us into the final championship game.
“My back row girls again continue to amaze me with their speed and ability. It was nice to finally have all our hitters connecting with our setters. This was the turning point our girls needed to build up our confidence.”
Marisa Manganello dished out 68 assists, six kills and two blocks while Emily Urie had 23 kills. Mackenzie Bisballe had 56 kills, 31 blocks, 25 assists and 11 digs while Abby Holt had nine blocks.
Jessica Allen had four aces on 69 of 69 serving and two digs while Haylee Parniske added 17 kills, five blocks, five aces and 20 digs while Jenna Harris had 10 digs. Helen Brown had 13 assists, four digs and Kaylee Keenan had 14 digs and five aces on 47 of 47 serving.
Grace Richards added 23 kills.
Lake City is at Manton with Beal City on Tuesday.
EVART — Reed City’s boys and girls swept the large-school division of the Evart Invitational on Saturday.
On the boys’ side, Ryan Allen paced the Coyotes with a first-place finish in 18:01 while Anthony Kiaunis took fourth in 18:14, Izaiah Lentz 15th in 19:18, August Rohde 20th in 19:36 and Ty Kailing 24th in 19:46.
“Ryan was in the lead pack at the one mile mark but by mile two he was about 20 meters in front and held that position to the end,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “We had five boys run sub-20 with two more knocking at the door. All top seven medaled while placing in the top 31. We are deep and they pick up each other up. They’re fun to watch.”
On the girls’ side, Nora Smoes took second in 21:50, Paige Lofquist 10th in 23:12, Carly Carlson 15th in 23:46, Clara Smoes 25th in 24:33 and Alaina Hanson 36th in 25:52.
“Nora has had an amazing preseason for us,” Saladin said. “She is getting stronger and faster. The miles she put in over the summer are paying off. She has big goals.”
Reed City competes in the first CSAA Gold meet Tuesday at Newaygo.
WHITEHALL — Cadillac took third in the Whitehall quad on Saturday with eight points. Big Rapids won the event while Whitehall was second and Fruitport fourth.
“We played some good matches despite having some unforeseen lineup changes,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “I thought our No. 3 doubles had a great day as runner-up in the flight and several players played their best match of the season so far.”
Fisher Moore went 1-2 at No. 1 singles as he lost to Big Rapids 6-2, 7-5; beat Fruitport 6-1, 6-1 and lost to Whitehall 6-2, 3-6, 10-4.
Davin Brown went 1-2 at No. 2 as he lost to Big Rapids 6-4, 6-3; beat Fruitport by default and lost to Whitehall 6-2, 6-4.
Matt Erickson went 1-2 at No. 3 as he lost to Big Rapids 6-1, 6-2; beat Fruitport 6-0, 6-1 and lost to Whitehall 6-0, 6-0.
Kam Hearld and Chris Anderson lost to Big Rapids 6-0, 6-1; beat Fruitport 6-0, 6-0 and lost to Whitehall 6-3, 6-2.
Logan Collins and Ben Anderson lost to Big Rapids 6-1, 6-2; beat Fruitport by default and lost to Whitehall 6-4, 6-1.
Gavin Smith and Jakob Bartman were runners-up at No. 3 as they lost to Big Rapids 6-4, 3-6, 10-7; beat Fruitport by default and beat Whitehall 6-2, 6-2.
Max McCumber and Drew Drabik beat Big Rapids 6-3, 6-0; beat Fruitport 6-0, 6-0 and lost to Whitehall 6-4, 6-2.
Cadillac is at Petoskey on Tuesday.
SAGINAW — Cadillac’s swim team took fourth in the Saginaw Heritage Relay Invitational Saturday.
“This was the team’s first relay event and it was great to see the girls swimming as a team in every event,” As a three-year old team swimming against teams with at least 30 years of experience, they showed that they were already a force to be reckoned with.”
The Viking foursome of Ella Boland, Katie Graham, Brianna Leesch and Stella Balcom took second in the 200-yard medley relay while Balcom, Morgan Seelye, Karly Castle and Leesch took second in the 300 butterfly. Boland, Castle, Averee Heuker and Balcom took third in the 400 freestyle relay.
Balcom was Cadillac’s top point scorer while Leesch closed an 11-second gap to move from fourth to second in the 300 butterfly relay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.