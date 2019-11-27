A strong season on the court has earned a tri of volleyball players some nice honors.
Cadillac's Macy Brown and Renee Brines and Manton's Abby Brown were recently honored by the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association.
Macy Brown earned Division 2 First Team All-State honors. The 5-foot, 10-inch junior outside hitter recorded 831 kills, 43 aces, 56 blocks, 560 digs and 48 assists.
Brines, a 5-7 sophomore setter, dished out 1,344 assists, 170 kills, 47 aces, 42 blocks and 508 digs.
Cadillac won the Big North Conference title outright and its 14th straight Division 2 district title before falling to Kingsley in a five-set thriller in a regional final. The Vikings finished 41-10-2 overall.
Manton's Abby Brown was named to the Division 3 Honorable Mention All-State team. The 5-7 senior setter dished out 761 assists, 123 kills, nine blocks, 213 digs and 63 aces.
The Rangers won a Division 3 district title before falling to Beaverton in a regional final. Manton finished the year at 40-4 overall.
